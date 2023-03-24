RadioandMusic
News |  24 Mar 2023 12:57 |  By RnMTeam

From Lisa Mishra to Justin Bieber, 4 Stars who were discovered on the Internet!

MUMBAI: The internet is a place of discovery, in the changing times of entertainment there have been a lot of artists who were the prodigy of the internet. Here’s the tracing the journey of 4 music artists who found were discovered all thanks to the platform –

Justin Bieber –

In the music world, Justin Bieber is a name to reckon with. The Peaches singer was first discovered on Youtube in the year 2007 by his agent Scooter Braun accidentally. The singer soon released his first single Baby in the year 2008 and after that, there is no looking back for him.

Lisa Mishra –

Lisa Mishra is currently being hailed as the new-age singing sensation of India. The Chandigarh Mein singer was discovered on Instagram by Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after she had posted a video of herself crooning the encore version of the song. Her rendition went on to become a rage amongst the youth and Lisa has become one of the most touted Genz singers.

Shawn Mendes -

Shawn Mendes has been making waves in the music scene for almost a decade. The singer was first discovered in 2013 on Vine where he used to post song covers, which caught the eyes of artist manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records. The Wonder hitmaker eventually went on to become one of the most touted musicians with a massive fan following.

The Weeknd -

Known for his sonic versatility & dark lyricism, The Weeknd is one musician who has been ruling the international music circuit for more than a decade. The singer was first discovered on Youtube in the year 2009 by producer Jeremy Rose Since then The Starboy singer has gone on to win four Grammy Awards, twenty Billboard Music Awards, twenty-two Juno Awards, six American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, and nominations for an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Justin Biebar Lisa Mishra Singer Songs music
