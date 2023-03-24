India's biggest Pop Rock Band 'SANAM' spotted on a high production Movie set

MUMBAI: Band Sanam has always been a rage amongst all age groups, connecting to the audience nationwide with there iconic retro renditions. Now it has come to light that the famous band might be making their Bollywood acting debut soon, though nothing has been confirmed by the band themselves.
A source close to the band says,"Nothing has been confirmed or revealed as of now but the boys always want to do something new and surprise their fans, so it will be a great delight to see them on the big screen in an entertaining film.'
Sanam as a band has given us some heart touching songs. Their recreation version of the 80s retro music is unforgettable and rules our playlist till date.
