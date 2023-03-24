RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Mar 2023 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Atteev to release his new song 'Look How Far We have Come'

Mumbai based Indie Artist Atteev who started his journey during the Covid lockdown is now all set to release his latest EP “Look How Far We Have Come”. This is Atteev's second EP, showcasing his transformation from a self-taught bedroom musician to a thriving artist in the industry. The title embodies Atteev's journey and celebrates how far he has come in just a few years.

The EP explores themes of gratitude, reflection, growth, dedication, and passion, as Atteev reflects on his journey and expresses gratitude to those who have supported him. The EP also encourages listeners to reflect on their own journey and be proud of their progress. With a modern pop sound featuring synths and hip hop drums, this EP is a musical journey through Atteev's experiences and emotions that have shaped him as an artist. The songs in the EP include Come Home, Meant To Be, Getting Started, On Your Own and Look How Far We’ve Come. Atteev has released a very unique music video to the track Look How Far We've Come. The video showcases his entire journey as a music artist till date. Speaking about the track he says " Look how far we’ve come is a record that perfectly summarises what the EP stands for. A record that is a conversation with my younger self, who always dreamed of being an artist and having his music reach people. This record also is one of gratitude, to everyone who’s been a part of this journey till now, and has tiny Easter eggs for each one of them. Look How Far We’ve Come is my most vulnerable record but also my most empowering one as it allows me to highlight everyone who has made my dream a reality

Tags
Atteev music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Mar 2023

Arko announces his upcoming music single "Sutta" with Jaan Kumar Sanu! Check out the poster now

MUMBAI: After making a mark in Bollywood with Jism 2, it has been a journey of one soulful chartbuster after another for singer and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

India's biggest Pop Rock Band 'SANAM' spotted on a high production Movie set

MUMBAI: Band Sanam has always been a rage amongst all age groups, connecting to the audience nationwide with there iconic retro renditions.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

MUMBAI: Popular singer and composer Manan Bhardwaj brings listeners another heartfelt track with T-Series’ latest single ‘Never Together’ produced by Bhushan Kumar.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

Fresh off the cover of a Hershey’s chocolate bar, Kiara Chettri drops a bitter-sweet dream pop single, COLD

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kiara Chettri returns with ‘Cold’, her ninth single, which was released worldwide in March, 2023. The london-based, Delhi-hailing young achiever dabbles with complicated feelings of estranged lovers as she explores a brand new soundscape of dreamy pop.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

Audible Launches Collection of Immersive, Cinematic Listening Experiences in Dolby Atmos

MUMBAI: Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment, and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced the launch of Dolby Atmos on Audible, a collection of immersive, cinematic listening experiences in pioneering spatial sound.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music composer and lyricist Jishan Ali Thobani make his music debut with the series Pop Kaun on Disney Plus Hotstar

MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, and Song-writer Jishan Ali Thobani known for his fantastic music composition and lyrics has recently made his music debut...read more

2
From Lisa Mishra to Justin Bieber, 4 Stars who were discovered on the Internet!

MUMBAI: The internet is a place of discovery, in the changing times of entertainment there have been a lot of artists who were the prodigy of the...read more

3
Atteev to release his new song 'Look How Far We have Come'

Mumbai based Indie Artist Atteev who started his journey during the Covid lockdown is now all set to release his latest EP “Look How Far We Have Come...read more

4
Arko announces his upcoming music single "Sutta" with Jaan Kumar Sanu! Check out the poster now

MUMBAI: After making a mark in Bollywood with Jism 2, it has been a journey of one soulful chartbuster after another for singer and composer Arko...read more

5
India's biggest Pop Rock Band 'SANAM' spotted on a high production Movie set

MUMBAI: Band Sanam has always been a rage amongst all age groups, connecting to the audience nationwide with there iconic retro renditions. Now it...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games