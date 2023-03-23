TOMORROW X TOGETHER to headline LOLLAPALOOZA 2023

MUMBAI: Gen Z ‘it band’ TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to Chicago music festival two years in a row as the first K-pop act to do so
SEOUL March 22, 2023 - TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to return to LOLLAPALOOZA this year as a headline act.
LOLLAPALOOZA released their official festival lineup for the year. Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) will make their second appearance at the festival, making them the first K-pop act to perform at the festival for two consecutive years. The band first made their U.S. music festival debut in July 2022 with an impactful live band set.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to embark on their second world tour 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE>' with 23 shows in 13 cities. The tour begins on March 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, and will be followed by April dates in Asia and May dates in the U.S.
