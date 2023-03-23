RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Mar 2023 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the clutter to discover the potential in budding talents. The banner is committed in representing world-class artists not only in India but also internationally. Recently, the label has signed on multi-talented producer, composer and DJ ‘Ravator’ aka Harsh Singh. Popularly known amongst the youth, Ravator will now be a part of an enviable roster of artists that the label boasts.

Kick starting his journey with T-Series, Ravator is in for more hustle and more wins as he sets off to craft a fresh single ‘Adhoore Hum’, produced, composed and written by the multi-talented artist himself. Euphonic to the ears, the track is crooned by Gajendra Verma who has already made a special space in the listeners’ hearts with his soulful voice. The singer also rose to fame with a chartbuster song Tune Mere Jaana in 2008, and has been unstoppable ever since.

As someone who predominantly started out playing as a DJ in Delhi, Ravator has always been passionate about music and now a youth sensation! Someone whose music resonates with the young audiences, he hasn’t just performed through the lengths and breadth of the country but also done some dope collaborations with most popular international names like R3hab, Bassjackers, Diego Miranda amongst others.

Ecstatic about the collaboration, Ravator states, “For every artist, a recognition towards his work is utmost important and today I’ve achieved it. I truly feel blessed on collaborating with an esteemed and World’s largest music label T-Series. Having grown up listening to the songs by the label, to working with them is indeed a surreal feeling! I am very excited and looking forward to creating some magic with music along with T-Series.”

T-Series spokesperson comments, “Exploring music has always been our forte and has definitely opened up new opportunities for those who create it. It’s not only important for discovering newer talents but there’s a thin line in understanding where their potential lies like we did with Ravator. His understanding of music and adaptations are compelling that resonate with today’s youth. Collaborating with him we hope to bring audiences some record-breaking and chart-topping music.”

Tags
T-Series Youth Sensation producer composer DJ Ravator
Related news
 | 17 Mar 2023

Tulsi Kumar gifts her fans a musical treat on her birthday! Drops the first song 'Tu Mera' from her 'Truly Konnected' series

MUMBAI: As a special musical treat to her fans, Tulsi Kumar presents her single ‘Tu Mera’ on the occasion of her birthday today!

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

The 2.0 version of Tanishk is definitely winning hearts

MUMBAI: Recently, singer composer Tanishk left the fans awestruck with an ear pleasing track ‘Taare’ in collaboration with T-Series. With the comments rolling down the feed ever since its release, it’s safe to say that Tanishk’s voice is definitely winning hearts.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Being a proud partner on RRR music, Bhushan Kumar congratulates Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for a glorious "Naatu Naatu" win at 95th Oscars

MUMBAI: RRR’s electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu bestowed with Best Original Song at the prestigious Oscars

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

Mohd Danish’s romantic single 'O Maahi' featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

MUMBAI: T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor giving us a perfect romantic vibe.

read more
 | 01 Mar 2023

T-Series launches Raghav Chaitanya, the voice of 'Dil' from Ek Villain Returns' first Single ‘Subah Ko’ releasing on 3rd March

MUMBAI: Get ready to jam to the beats of Raghav Chaitanya's upcoming love song, "Subah Ko," marking the singer's first-ever single with T-Series all set to release on 3rd March.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raghav Mathur’s timeless appeal grips internet all over again

MUMBAI: Indie pop sensation of 2000’s, Raghav Mathur, seems to have cemented his position as a youth favourite across the world. The Canada-based...read more

2
TOMORROW X TOGETHER to headline LOLLAPALOOZA 2023

MUMBAI: Gen Z ‘it band’ TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to Chicago music festival two years in a row as the first K-pop act to do so SEOUL March 22, 2023...read more

3
Ramandeep Kaur looks 'Bemisal' in her latest music video

MUMBAI: After giving a series of successful music videos like Akh Laal, Bewafa, Bikaneri Maal, Dil Janiya, Ishq Tumhara, Nai Bhulna Tera Pyaar,...read more

4
Delilah Belle releases debut single "Nothing Lasts Forever"

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and model Delilah Belle, has released her highly anticipated debut single “Nothing Lasts Forever,” today. Hailing from...read more

5
T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games