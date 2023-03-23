T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the clutter to discover the potential in budding talents. The banner is committed in representing world-class artists not only in India but also internationally. Recently, the label has signed on multi-talented producer, composer and DJ ‘Ravator’ aka Harsh Singh. Popularly known amongst the youth, Ravator will now be a part of an enviable roster of artists that the label boasts.
Kick starting his journey with T-Series, Ravator is in for more hustle and more wins as he sets off to craft a fresh single ‘Adhoore Hum’, produced, composed and written by the multi-talented artist himself. Euphonic to the ears, the track is crooned by Gajendra Verma who has already made a special space in the listeners’ hearts with his soulful voice. The singer also rose to fame with a chartbuster song Tune Mere Jaana in 2008, and has been unstoppable ever since.
As someone who predominantly started out playing as a DJ in Delhi, Ravator has always been passionate about music and now a youth sensation! Someone whose music resonates with the young audiences, he hasn’t just performed through the lengths and breadth of the country but also done some dope collaborations with most popular international names like R3hab, Bassjackers, Diego Miranda amongst others.
Ecstatic about the collaboration, Ravator states, “For every artist, a recognition towards his work is utmost important and today I’ve achieved it. I truly feel blessed on collaborating with an esteemed and World’s largest music label T-Series. Having grown up listening to the songs by the label, to working with them is indeed a surreal feeling! I am very excited and looking forward to creating some magic with music along with T-Series.”
T-Series spokesperson comments, “Exploring music has always been our forte and has definitely opened up new opportunities for those who create it. It’s not only important for discovering newer talents but there’s a thin line in understanding where their potential lies like we did with Ravator. His understanding of music and adaptations are compelling that resonate with today’s youth. Collaborating with him we hope to bring audiences some record-breaking and chart-topping music.”
MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more
MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more
MUMBAI: Indie pop sensation of 2000’s, Raghav Mathur, seems to have cemented his position as a youth favourite across the world. The Canada-based...read more
MUMBAI: Gen Z ‘it band’ TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to Chicago music festival two years in a row as the first K-pop act to do so SEOUL March 22, 2023...read more
MUMBAI: After giving a series of successful music videos like Akh Laal, Bewafa, Bikaneri Maal, Dil Janiya, Ishq Tumhara, Nai Bhulna Tera Pyaar,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and model Delilah Belle, has released her highly anticipated debut single “Nothing Lasts Forever,” today. Hailing from...read more
MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the...read more