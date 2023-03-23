RadioandMusic
News |  23 Mar 2023 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Ramandeep Kaur looks 'Bemisal' in her latest music video

MUMBAI: After giving a series of successful music videos like Akh Laal, Bewafa, Bikaneri Maal, Dil Janiya, Ishq Tumhara, Nai Bhulna Tera Pyaar, actress and model Ramandeep Kaur is back with her glamorous and stunning looks in ‘Bemisal’ music video with singer Sanjeev.

‘Bemisal’ is the song for every boy or man who wants to praise the beauty of his girl or lady. This song is Ramandeep Kaur’s reunion with Sandeep Nijjar. “Bemisal is directed by Sandeep Nijjar. We had met on sets of my two earlier music video shoots for one of my Canadian directors. He messaged me saying let's meet up and do some work together once again. Shooting with Sandeep and the team was a really pleasant and fun experience at the same time. As we know each other it helps us to give our best,” Ramandeep shares while talking about working 'Bemisal'.

As an actress, Ramandeep Kaur made her debut in Tollywood with the comedy movie ‘Cauliflower’, by director RK Malinenni, which has famous comedian Posani Krishna Murali with Sampornesh Babu in the ensemble cast.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Ramandeep Kaur said, “Ahimsa is my upcoming Telugu movie releasing on the 7th of April 2023. The film is directed by Teja and I am sharing screen space with stars Geethika, Rajat Bedi, Chandramouli Bindu, Abhiram Daggubati, Kamal Kamaraju and others. With this upcoming movie, I’m going to surprise my fans and they will surely appreciate my new avatar and caliber as an actress.”

Ramandeep Kaur has been an active part of the Ekjute theatre group and a popular face in the Punjabi Music industry. She has also done music videos for Zee Music. Further, she has shared the screen with Shraddha Arya and Karan Kundrra in Afsana Khan’s 'Na Maar' music video.

