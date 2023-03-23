Raghav Mathur’s timeless appeal grips internet all over again

MUMBAI: Indie pop sensation of 2000’s, Raghav Mathur, seems to have cemented his position as a youth favourite across the world. The Canada-based singer and song-writer is making waves on Instagram yet again with his 20-year-old track "Let’s Work It Out" containing samples of “Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar” as Norwegian Dance Crew chose it for their viral Mumbai Local dance video which stands at over 3M views on Instagram. The track is attracting over 2k reels everyday.

‘Let’s Work It Out’ was released by Raghav Mathur in 2004 as a part of the ‘Storyteller’ album and became an instant hit with fans across the country. The music track famously known for being ahead of it’s time was also acclaimed for it’s international appeal and off-the-wall composition. The catchy beats, memorable lyrics, and unique vocals coupled with Raghav’s heartthrob looks had made it a fan-favorite while Raghav had emerged as a national crush of the 90s generation. His music continues to win hearts across the world even today.

Fans have been using the song's infectious beat to create their own videos, showcasing their dance moves, and lip-syncing to the song's hard-to-resist lyrics.

Speaking about the track's sudden popularity, Raghav Mathur said, "I am overwhelmed by the response on Instagram. Social media really doesn’t fail to surprise me!

It's amazing to see how the song has touched so many people and continues to be relevant even after all these years. My fans have never let me go out-of-style and I can’t thank them enough.

I am very grateful for their un-wavered love and support. I promise to visit India soon.

Also, a big shout-out to The Quick Style for choosing my track for this historic reel. Music really transcends boundaries and connects the world."

As the popularity of “Let’s Work it Out” continues to grow, it's clear that Raghav Mathur has an undiminished and hungry-for-more fan-following in India and are eagerly awaiting more music from him and it’s about time he gives!