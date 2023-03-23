RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Mar 2023 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

Badal, the Rising Star of Indie Indian Hip-Hop, is Back with a Bang!

MUMBAI: It's been a long time, but Badal, the Indie Indian hip-hop rapper/singer from Safidon, has finally returned with his new single, "Paaya Maine". The track, written, performed, and produced entirely by the artist himself, is set to be just a taste of his upcoming album, which he promises will be a game-changer in the Indian indie hip-hop scene.

Badal's previous track 'Vamos' released a couple of years back and it featured Dr. Zeus and Raja Kumari. Vamos was a global chart buster and all his fans were waiting to witness Badal's next project. With Paaya Maine, the wait is over and one can safely say that the talented musician definitely has a winner on his hands.

But then came the long hiatus when Covid-19 hit. Badal took some time to re-analyse his music and define it further, and "Paaya Maine" is the result of that, a powerful, soulful track that showcases Badal's signature style of modern hip-hop beats. The lyrics are deeply personal, reflecting on Badal's journey and thoughts.

Commenting on Paaya Maine, Badal says "Paaya Maine is not just a song, it's an emotion. It's a feeling which we all go through in our life and I am sure that the listeners will connect to it instantly. The track is really close to my heart and it's just a beginning of the year, I have a lot in stored for the music lovers in coming time which will be revealed soon."

The track is just a taste of what's to come. Badal has been working hard on his upcoming album, which promises to be his most ambitious and accomplished work yet. With his unique voice, innovative sound, and heartfelt lyrics, Badal is poised to take the Indian hip-hop scene by storm again. So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the magic of Badal's music. He's back, and he's better than ever!

https://open.spotify.com/album/4b31K0wd5sFdrV3hDc5Vkr?si=1nELb4AoQ-yQeDVsUdxjKw

 

Tags
Badal Indie Indian Hip-Hop music
Related news
 | 23 Mar 2023

Ramandeep Kaur looks 'Bemisal' in her latest music video

MUMBAI: After giving a series of successful music videos like Akh Laal, Bewafa, Bikaneri Maal, Dil Janiya, Ishq Tumhara, Nai Bhulna Tera Pyaar, actress and model Ramandeep Kaur is back with her glamorous and stunning looks in ‘Bemisal’ music video with singer Sanjeev.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER to headline LOLLAPALOOZA 2023

MUMBAI: Gen Z ‘it band’ TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to Chicago music festival two years in a row as the first K-pop act to do so SEOUL March 22, 2023 - TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to return to LOLLAPALOOZA this year as a headline act.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2023

Raghav Mathur’s timeless appeal grips internet all over again

MUMBAI: Indie pop sensation of 2000’s, Raghav Mathur, seems to have cemented his position as a youth favourite across the world.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2023

Music composer and lyricist Jishan Ali Thobani make his music debut with the series Pop Kaun on Disney Plus Hotstar

MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, and Song-writer Jishan Ali Thobani known for his fantastic music composition and lyrics has recently made his music debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar’s series Pop Kaun song Saiyan More Ban Gaye Hai Bhaiya More, starring Kunal Khemmu and Nupur Sanon directed by popular f

read more
 | 23 Mar 2023

Aabha Hanjura‘s new folk song ‘Mere Hikduye Gadbad’ is a new age blend of folk and contemporary music

MUMBAI: Renowned folk artist Aabha Hanjura who’s known for her energetic live performances & diverse music has just released the last folk song from her EP, ”Mere Hikduye Gadbad".

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music composer and lyricist Jishan Ali Thobani make his music debut with the series Pop Kaun on Disney Plus Hotstar

MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, and Song-writer Jishan Ali Thobani known for his fantastic music composition and lyrics has recently made his music debut...read more

2
T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the...read more

3
Raghav Mathur’s timeless appeal grips internet all over again

MUMBAI: Indie pop sensation of 2000’s, Raghav Mathur, seems to have cemented his position as a youth favourite across the world. The Canada-based...read more

4
TOMORROW X TOGETHER to headline LOLLAPALOOZA 2023

MUMBAI: Gen Z ‘it band’ TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to Chicago music festival two years in a row as the first K-pop act to do so SEOUL March 22, 2023...read more

5
Ramandeep Kaur looks 'Bemisal' in her latest music video

MUMBAI: After giving a series of successful music videos like Akh Laal, Bewafa, Bikaneri Maal, Dil Janiya, Ishq Tumhara, Nai Bhulna Tera Pyaar,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games