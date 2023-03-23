Aabha Hanjura‘s new folk song ‘Mere Hikduye Gadbad’ is a new age blend of folk and contemporary music

MUMBAI: Renowned folk artist Aabha Hanjura who’s known for her energetic live performances & diverse music has just released the last folk song from her EP, ”Mere Hikduye Gadbad". The track is a beautiful blend of traditional Dogri folk music from the regions of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh presenting a modern acoustic folk style”
Aabha’s song narrates the story of women from the hills of Chamba describing their daily lives. Track’s pahadi lyrics and the artist's melodious voice transport listeners to the mountains. Aabha’s previous tracks "Hukus Bukus", "Sahibo", and” Madano" have been a hit among music lovers and have received critical acclaim from renowned artists worldwide. Recently her song Madano was nominated in the Best Folk Fusion song category at the 7th edition of the Radio City Freedom Awards. The artist is known for her unique blend of traditional Kashmiri music and contemporary styles, making her one of the most sought-after folk artists in the country.
Speaking about the song's inspiration, Aabha Hanjura said, “Hikduye Gadbad is a happy song about a girl from the hills and I relate to this songs naughty happy vibe its percussive yet soulful and we had a lot of fun shooting a colorful video for this track and as I wrap the EP Folk Sessions with this last song, I hope I hope my listeners from all over especially, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh will connect to this song as much as I did”
MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more
MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more
MUMBAI: Hari Darshan, India's leading manufacturer of premium pooja products, is pleased to announce the introduction of its Pure Series Natural...read more
MUMBAI: It's been a long time, but Badal, the Indie Indian hip-hop rapper/singer from Safidon, has finally returned with his new single, "Paaya...read more
MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, and Song-writer Jishan Ali Thobani known for his fantastic music composition and lyrics has recently made his music debut...read more
MUMBAI: Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio, T-Series is known for its keen ears for music and breaking through the...read more
MUMBAI: Indie pop sensation of 2000’s, Raghav Mathur, seems to have cemented his position as a youth favourite across the world. The Canada-based...read more