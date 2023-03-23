RadioandMusic
News |  23 Mar 2023 16:14 |  By RnMTeam

Aabha Hanjura‘s new folk song ‘Mere Hikduye Gadbad’ is a new age blend of folk and contemporary music

MUMBAI: Renowned folk artist Aabha Hanjura who’s known for her energetic live performances & diverse music has just released the last folk song from her EP, ”Mere Hikduye Gadbad". The track is a beautiful blend of traditional Dogri folk music from the regions of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh presenting a modern acoustic folk style”

Aabha’s song narrates the story of women from the hills of Chamba describing their daily lives. Track’s pahadi lyrics and the artist's melodious voice transport listeners to the mountains. Aabha’s previous tracks "Hukus Bukus", "Sahibo", and” Madano" have been a hit among music lovers and have received critical acclaim from renowned artists worldwide. Recently her song Madano was nominated in the Best Folk Fusion song category at the 7th edition of the Radio City Freedom Awards. The artist is known for her unique blend of traditional Kashmiri music and contemporary styles, making her one of the most sought-after folk artists in the country.

Speaking about the song's inspiration, Aabha Hanjura said, “Hikduye Gadbad is a happy song about a girl from the hills and I relate to this songs naughty happy vibe its percussive yet soulful and we had a lot of fun shooting a colorful video for this track and as I wrap the EP Folk Sessions with this last song, I hope I hope my listeners from all over especially, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh will connect to this song as much as I did”

