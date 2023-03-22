TFLilBu releases his second single ‘NONYA’

MUMBAI: Rapper and songwriter TFLilBu has released his second single NONYA on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Deezer.

NONYA is a combination of English and Spanish drill lyrics that narrate the emotional experiences the artist lived in love.

The structure of the song consists of 10 stanzas in which a melodic rhythm is repeated twice making the rap very sticky.

In NONYA, the audience can see a more melancholic TFLilBu who is broken and trapped in a loop in which he is not able to be happy because of an unrequited love affair.

“No matter what I went through, this song made me happy”, claims TFLilBu. “Writing the lyrics of NONYA has helped me transform the pain I felt within into love".

Recorded by Sotan Music in Barcelona (Spain), NONYA combines elements of hip hop, drill, and trap music. The artist draws inspiration from popular rappers Drake, XXXTentacion, Central Cee, and Kidd Keo.

Music Outlets

Youtube

Spotify

Apple Music

SoundCloud

Deezer

Additional Information

Website

TikTok

Instagram

About TFLilBu

TFLilBu is a 22 year old artist who was born and raised in Murcia (Spain) until he was 8 years old. He later moved to Barcelona where he currently lives with his family.

Last summer, TFLilBu debuted with his first song “4 AM I Trap” which has reached over 1,4k views on YouTube.

Contact: tflilbu@gmail.com