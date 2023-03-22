Delilah Belle releases debut single "Nothing Lasts Forever"

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter, and model Delilah Belle, has released her highly anticipated debut single “Nothing Lasts Forever,” today. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Delilah began her career modeling at just 17 years old, making her runway debut in the Tommy Hilfiger Show at NYFW. After years of modeling, Delilah is now set out to pursue her true passion of creating music. Now, after privately working on music behind the scenes, Delilah is ready to share “Nothing Lasts Forever” with the world. “I’ve always been an open book and I’ve never been scared to really share what I’ve gone through,” she tells Billboard.

“This song holds a very deep and personal message that I hope will be perceived in different ways, and will help someone who is at the lowest of lows, get through the pain. Because Nothing Lasts Forever… even the good times. And with that, I hope it puts life into perspective and I hope it ensues gratitude for the good times that we tend to take for granted.” - Delilah

Written by Delilah Belle, Jake Davis [Monsta X, Galantis, Lady Gaga] and Tayler Wilzbach [KIIARA, Sasha Alex Sloan], “Nothing Lasts Forever” tells the story of the painful redundancy that we go through in life, with a reminder that no matter how hard it gets, this too shall pass…Nothing Lasts Forever. With raspy but whimsical vocals wrapped up in strong pop production, the song feels honest and pure for Delilah. “I’ve learned that music and writing are really my creative outlets,” she recently told FLAUNT, “and they’re ways for me to open up about my struggles, and hopefully share with people through music.”

The accompanying music video concept is a play on these emotions, and how they take shape visually and mentally. The concept of the film taps into questioning reality: illusions and delusions, temporal feelings, one minute things may seem one way and then instantly be another. More than just modeling, Delilah has become a character within the visual mood of this video; psychosis…thoughts and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality. You’re hearing Delilah sing for the first time with “Nothing Lasts Forever,” while also experiencing her in a role you’ve never seen.