News |  21 Mar 2023 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Asees Kaur enthralled the crowd in Mumbai after a long wait

MUMBAI: It was a special night for all Asees Kaur fans as the singer performed live in Mumbai on 17th March after two years. The event took place at JVPD ground in Juhu. The atmosphere was simply electric as she entertained the audience with her hit numbers such as 'Ve Maahi', 'Akh Lad Jaave', and 'Makhna', among others. She also sang some of her new releases, which were very well received by the audience. Asees' powerful voice and soulful renditions had the audience mesmerized and on their feet throughout the event.

Speaking about her live performance, Asees said, "Performing in front of a live audience in Mumbai after two years was a great feeling. Mumbai has always been special to me as an artist, and the love and support I receive here is unfathomable. It was great seeing my fans after such a long time, and I am grateful for their constant love and support."

The event was a huge success, and the audience was left wanting for more as Asees ended the night with a heartwarming performance. Asees Kaur's live performances have always been a treat for music lovers, and this one was no exception. Her presence on stage was infectious, and everyone left the venue feeling refreshed and entertained.

