MADverse Empowers Global Collaboration Between American Rapper Tyla Yaweh and Indian Duo Almost Famous

MUMBAI: MADverse, the 360-degree artist service platform, has announced an international release that is sure to shake up the music industry. Indian music producer duo Almost Famous and American rapper Tyla Yaweh come together for the highly anticipated hip-hop single titled 'Unsick'. It is set to be this year's summer anthem, with a fusion of traditional Indian instruments and hip-hop that showcases the creative possibilities of cultural blending.

Explaining how the record came about, Simarjeet Saini of Almost Famous said: "The coming together of this collaboration was very organic and authentic. We were introduced to Tyla Yaweh by Kid Heat and we all just hung out at a club one night, and the next thing we know, we were jamming together in the studio." Grammy Award-winning songwriter-producer Kid Heat, who has written for a variety of artists, including Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, and Cardi B, was instrumental in putting this collaboration together.

Thrilled about his India debut, Tyla Yaweh exclaims: "I'm beyond excited to be visiting India for the very first time and performing live for all my local fans. I'm grateful to Almost Famous for supporting my dream of exploring the Indian sub-continent and hooking this up for me. I've always been fascinated by the culture and sounds of India and I can't wait to let my Indian fans get a taste of my Punjabi singing on Unsick."

Shedding light on the live showcase powered by MADverse, Rishab Sadarangani of Almost Famous adds: "AF & Friends is our unique music project that we have launched this year in India to foster cultural exchange between India and the United States as well as serve an impetus to the burgeoning hip hop movement witnessed in recent times in India."

With its infectious beats, catchy lyrics, and brilliant hook lines, 'Unsick' is set to be a hit that transcends borders and cultures. The track will be released worldwide by MADverse on March 16, 2023, demonstrating the platform's commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse music industry that celebrates artistic expression and cultural exchange.

“We’re here to create a global community of artists and our first international release truly showcases the power of breaking barriers and cross-cultural experimentation”, says Rohan Nesho Jain, The Founder-CEO of MADverse, which was officially launched last month to provide independent artists with all-in-one services, ranging from distribution to promotion.