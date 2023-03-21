RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2023 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Listen to some of the greatest pop stars from the 90s, exclusively on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape!

MUMBAI: With ever-growing fandom for pop music among the Gen-Z audience, Vh1 gears up to take its viewers in nostalgia and bring in for them an exclusively created music block featuring some of the legends of pop music right from the naughtiest era of the 90s. Vh1 Millennial Mixtape – the newly created playlist by Vh1 is all set to air from 18th March, every day at 9 pm. Apart from the enticing pop music, the music block will also bring in some fun-filled exciting trivia and facts about the greatest era of music, fashion, and much more.

Let us give you a sneak peek into some of the legends whom you can hear exclusively on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape!

Britney Spears

Listen to some of the super hits of this drop-dead gorgeous American singer Britney Spears and recall all your fantastic moments from the 90s. Popularly known as the “Princes of Pop” she has changed the dynamics of pop music and has influenced teens towards the same. Gear up to groove on her greatest compositions such as Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again, In the Zone, and much more.

Backstreet Boys

One of the extremely popular pop bands of America, Backstreet Boys is back on Vh1. Be a part of their journey from scratch to stardom by grooving on their greatest compositions such as Backstreet Boys, Backstreet's Back, and Millennium – the third album that brought them to superstardom, and much more, exclusively on Vh1.

Linkin Park

An American rock band that rose to fame by giving albums like Hybrid Theory is coming back on Vh1 to give you a slice of the era of the greatest music. Linkin Park is one such band that consistently gave its fans something new to listen to, and they fell in love with their songs every time. Now, get ready to rock with this extremely talented band with tracks such as One Step Closer, Crawling, In the End, and much more.

Santana

Be a part of the enticing musical journey of this stupendous American guitarist and listen to some of his greatest hits on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape. This show will bring back hits like Black Magic Woman, OyeComo Va, The Game of Love, and many more to your TV screen, along with loads of exciting trivia about the artist. This Grammy-winning guitarist is surely going to take you back to the time when music was a part of every celebration and a reason for many of them!

Justin Timberlake

Popularly known as the best-performing male solo artist in the history of the mainstream top 40, Justin Timberlake is a singer, songwriter, and actor who has been winning a lot more than his fans’ hearts. Enjoy his melodic voice as he brings back the years of his greatest hits on Vh1 with his extraordinary compositions such as Justified, Cry Me a River, Rock Your Body, and more.

Tune into Vh1 from 18th March, every day at 9 pm, and dive into the world of ever-lasting pop music, exclusively on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape!

Tags
Gen-Z Britney Spears Backstreet Boys Linkin Park Santana Justin Timberlake
Related news
 | 14 Nov 2022

Backstreet Boys plan on returning to Las Vegas for concert series

MUMBAI: American vocal group Backstreet Boys seems to be planning another Las Vegas residency.

read more
 | 29 Aug 2022

Elton John releases highly anticipated collaboration with global pop icon Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Elton John and Britney Spears released their highly anticipated song collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” The track is available worldwide now across all streaming platforms, listen here.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2022

SHARES SINGLE FEATURING LEGENDARY GUITARIST SANTANA "GREENER"

MUMBAI: Artist/producer and multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice (FKJ) has announced his second studio album 'V I N C E N T' and shares the first single from the album – "Greener", a collaboration with legendary guitarist Santana.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2022

Britney alleges her father pitched cooking reality show during conservatorship

MUMBAI: The legal fight between the pop icon Britney Spears and her father Jamie seems to be turning ugly as new documents filed by the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, state that her father and his lawyers squeezed more than $36 million from her estate throughout the course of the conservato

read more
 | 09 Dec 2021

Britney Spears can now sign her own financial papers, declares judge

MUMBAI: Pop singer Britney Spears can now sign her own financial paperwork, has been declared by the Los Angeles Superior Court judge, who formally ended the conservatorship.

read more

RnM Biz

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as new Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

top# 5 articles

1
Check out NCPA's Indian Music LineUp for April 2023

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a pride of place in the art world. The NCPA embraces all the major...read more

2
GORDO opens second central American Learning Center

MUMBAI: Diamanté Anthony Blackmon — better known to those in the house music world as GORDO, or previously Carnage — has once again made good on his...read more

3
Indian Music Duo Almost Famous Collaborate With Tyla Yaweh

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based music producer duo of Indian descent, Almost Famous have teamed up with leading American rapper and singer, Tyla Yaweh on...read more

4
Amit Trivedi and Mame Khan reunite to create a dynamic new anthem for Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi, the celebrated music composer and singer, has created a new anthem song for the Rajasthan Royals that perfectly blends...read more

5
MADverse Empowers Global Collaboration Between American Rapper Tyla Yaweh and Indian Duo Almost Famous

MUMBAI: MADverse, the 360-degree artist service platform, has announced an international release that is sure to shake up the music industry. Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games