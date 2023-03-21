Listen to some of the greatest pop stars from the 90s, exclusively on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape!

MUMBAI: With ever-growing fandom for pop music among the Gen-Z audience, Vh1 gears up to take its viewers in nostalgia and bring in for them an exclusively created music block featuring some of the legends of pop music right from the naughtiest era of the 90s. Vh1 Millennial Mixtape – the newly created playlist by Vh1 is all set to air from 18th March, every day at 9 pm. Apart from the enticing pop music, the music block will also bring in some fun-filled exciting trivia and facts about the greatest era of music, fashion, and much more.

Let us give you a sneak peek into some of the legends whom you can hear exclusively on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape!

Britney Spears

Listen to some of the super hits of this drop-dead gorgeous American singer Britney Spears and recall all your fantastic moments from the 90s. Popularly known as the “Princes of Pop” she has changed the dynamics of pop music and has influenced teens towards the same. Gear up to groove on her greatest compositions such as Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again, In the Zone, and much more.

Backstreet Boys

One of the extremely popular pop bands of America, Backstreet Boys is back on Vh1. Be a part of their journey from scratch to stardom by grooving on their greatest compositions such as Backstreet Boys, Backstreet's Back, and Millennium – the third album that brought them to superstardom, and much more, exclusively on Vh1.

Linkin Park

An American rock band that rose to fame by giving albums like Hybrid Theory is coming back on Vh1 to give you a slice of the era of the greatest music. Linkin Park is one such band that consistently gave its fans something new to listen to, and they fell in love with their songs every time. Now, get ready to rock with this extremely talented band with tracks such as One Step Closer, Crawling, In the End, and much more.

Santana

Be a part of the enticing musical journey of this stupendous American guitarist and listen to some of his greatest hits on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape. This show will bring back hits like Black Magic Woman, OyeComo Va, The Game of Love, and many more to your TV screen, along with loads of exciting trivia about the artist. This Grammy-winning guitarist is surely going to take you back to the time when music was a part of every celebration and a reason for many of them!

Justin Timberlake

Popularly known as the best-performing male solo artist in the history of the mainstream top 40, Justin Timberlake is a singer, songwriter, and actor who has been winning a lot more than his fans’ hearts. Enjoy his melodic voice as he brings back the years of his greatest hits on Vh1 with his extraordinary compositions such as Justified, Cry Me a River, Rock Your Body, and more.

Tune into Vh1 from 18th March, every day at 9 pm, and dive into the world of ever-lasting pop music, exclusively on Vh1 Millennial Mixtape!