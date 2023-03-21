RadioandMusic
News |  21 Mar 2023

DANCER FROM NEPAL GETS FEATURED IN BADSHAH'S LATEST MUSIC VIDEO SANAK AFTER HIS HOOK STEP GOES VIRAL ON THE INTERNET.

MUMBAI: Badshah, India’s global hip-hop star and veritable hit machine is back on the charts with “Sanak”, his recent EP 3:00 AM Sessions (The self-care playlist). With this Badshah has yet again proven to give an opportunity to a talented creator by gratify them in a music video.

Sanak's hook-step that’s been currently trending on short-video platforms was done by a dancer from Nepal named Paras, who has been recognized and applauded for his choreography on catchy dance steps that went viral over social media for songs like “Tum Tum” and “Naino Wale”. His reel on Sanak went viral that caught Badshah's attention, which lead to an invitation from him to appear in the music video. “Can’t believe my hookstep could bring me so far. Thank you Badshah for giving me this chance to feature in your video and also do this step with me”, says Paras.

This is not the first time Badshah has promoted promising young talent. The rapper is hooked on Instagram and attributes his success to the fact that he is good at reading vibes. He believes every budding artist brings something unique to the table through their music and is happy to give them a space they can make their own on his videos. The young boy of "Bachpan Ka Pyaar" fame received a chance from Badshah in 2021. The young man who attracted Badshah's attention with his popular song was given the biggest stage possible to display his talent by the global artist.

The therapeutic track has sparked an empathetic connection with his fans and while the lyrics, penned by Badshah himself, are deeply introspective, the song’s funky hook-step is quickly becoming a craze. Choreographer Terence Lewis, actor Dino Morea, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, a former contestant on Big Boss, among others, hopped on to the trend.

The song already created a masterpiece since its release and has crossed millions of views on since its release.

