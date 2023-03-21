Arijit Singh releases his heartfelt new song - Bairiya

MUMBAI: India’s most loved singer, Arijit Singh releases his latest single “Bairiya”, a Sufi, soft rock romantic ballad. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Goldie Sohel featuring the talented actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Angira Dhar, the track is set to take the listeners on an emotional journey.

Reminding us of the importance of counting our blessings and being grateful for everything we have, “Bairiya” is a special creation that encapsulates a simple and impactful story in the backdrop of skilful composition. The video, directed by Navjit Buttar features the talented Gurfateh and the glamorous Angira, showcasing a tragic love story of a simple, middle-class couple's journey through life's ups and downs and the sacrifices they make for each other. The combination of the audio and the visuals of ‘Bairiya’ showcases emotions that cannot be explained easily. Everything from the screenplay to the actor’s performances and the music creation has been worked on very closely.

Arijit Singh, the voice behind Bairiya said, “Bairiya is an ode to the bittersweet nature of love and life. A very special song with beautiful lyrics and classic composition that I felt deeply while singing.”

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya on the release said, "It was a delight writing for this captivating melody by Goldie Sohel and Arijit breathes life into it with his rendition. This collaboration was an absolute pleasure from the word go. Can't thank Sony Music enough for bringing us together for Bairiya."

Music Composer, Goldie Sohel said, " It's been so fantastically overwhelming to be releasing music with the legends of the Bollywood industry. It was a special year-long journey for creating it. We went to Arijit Da's home-town to record his vocals, making it an exceptional memory. At the same time, I am so grateful for having Amitabh Bhattacharya's magic in the lyrics. This song has a special place in my heart and I feel extremely blessed to have had this opportunity in my life.."

Starring in the video, Gurfateh Pirzada and Angira Dhar added, “Bairiya is a beautiful song and we’re delighted to collaborate with Sony Music on such a special song by Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Goldie Sohel. The music video was exciting, challenging and out of both our comfort zones. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting together with Navjit paaji in Chandigarh and the Sony Music Team in Chandigarh and look forward to sharing our labour of love with the audiences.”

Bairiya will tug at your heartstrings. Stay tuned as Gurfateh Pirzada, Angira Dhar and Goldie Sohel are all set to launch Bairiya in Lucknow on 16th March 2023

Listen to the song here: https://SMI.lnk.to/Bairiya