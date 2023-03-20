RadioandMusic
Check out NCPA's Indian Music LineUp for April 2023

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a pride of place in the art world.
 
The NCPA embraces all the major strands of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes – from up-and-coming to top-ranking and living legends. The range of genres is equally diverse – from pure classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, NCPA’s thematically curated Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.
 
Upcoming Events in April 2023: 
Kalajayee
Celebrating the birth centenary of Kumar Gandharva
Kumar Gandharva Pratishthan, Newas & NCPA presentation  
When: April 8 & 9, 2023
Entry:  Free Entry on a first come first served basis.  
About the artist: Kumar Gandharva (b. April 8, 1924) was a legend in his lifetime. Known for his radical thinking, he was a non-conformist who made bold attempts at assimilating the best, from both art and folk music traditions. No wonder that his name is etched in golden letters in the annals of Indian music as one of the most outstanding vocalists and composers of the 20th century.
 
Day 1
Performance
When: Saturday, April 8, 5.30 pm  
Where: Tata theatre
Aristes for the evening:
 
  •     Bhuvanesh Komkali(vocal)
  •     Niladri Kumar (sitar)
  •     Ulhas Kashalkar (vocal)
 
Day 2
Talk/Discussion /lecture - demonstration
When: Sunday, April 9, 10 am
Where: Experimental theatre
Coordinator: Shashi Vyas
Speakers:
 
  •     Shruti Sadolikar
  •     Shama Bhate
  •     Satyasheel Deshpande
 
Performance
When: Sunday 9th evening 5.30 pm
Where:Tata theatre
Aristes for the evening:
 
  •     Kalapini Komkali (vocal)
  •     Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (flute)
  •     Pandit Vyankatesh Kumar(vocal)
 
There will be a photographic exhibition on Kumar Gandharva at the Tata Theatre (Upper Foyer).
 
Saz-e-Bahar
Festival of Indian Instrumental Music
When: Friday 14 & Saturday 15 - 6.30 pm
Where: Godrej Dance Academy Theatre
About Saz - e - Bahar: Indian subcontinent abounds in a variety of musical instruments, and a considerable specialisation is displayed in instrumental usage. Instruments present music solo, provide melodic or rhythmic accompaniment, or produce drones. The eleventh edition of this two-day festival will showcase four instrumentalists wielding instruments of different categories – drums-percussion (tabla), string-plucked (mandolin, sitar, sursingar & mohanveena).
 
Please Note: On each day at 6 pm, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao will present a pre-event talk on specific instruments presented on the respective days.
 
Day 1 - 14th April
Artistes:
 
  •     Vijay Ghate (tabla), 6.30 pm
  •     U. Rajesh (mandolin), 7. 15 pm
 
Tickets: Book My Show
About the artistes: Vijay Ghate’s tryst with tabla began at a tender age of 3. He had the privilege of training with the eminent maestro, Suresh Talwalkar. Today, he is known for his mastery in providing accompaniment to, not only vocal and instrumental music, but also to kathak dance. Having command over the technical as well as artistic aspect of laya-tala, he has performed with many stalwarts of Indian music.
 
Having mentored by his virtuoso brother, Mandolin U. Shrinivas, U. Rajesh was trained in Carnatic music. Today, he has to his credit, numerous solo concerts as well as presentations with top-ranking artistes. Besides establishing himself as a reputed artiste and composer, he has also collaborated with several international artistes, including John McLaughlin in the Grammy nominated album.
 
Day 2 - 15th April
Artistes:
 
  •     Joydeep Mukherjee (sursingar & mohanveena), 6.30 pm
  •     Kushal Das (sitar), 7.15 pm
 
Tickets: Book My Show
About the artistes:
Joydeep Mukherjee has trained with Pranab Kumar Naha of Senia Shahajanpur gharana, which is known for its foundation based on dhrupad as well as khayal idioms. Having resurrected sursingar, an instrument of late 18th/early 19th century, presently, he is a senior exponent of sarod as well as sursingar. Also, he is perhaps the only instrumentalist to wield a rare instrument called mohanveena, evolved by his grand-guru, the legendary Radhika Mohan Moitra. 
 
Kushal Das was fortunate to be born in a family of sitar and esraj practitioners, and was groomed in the art of playing sitar and surbahar by several accomplished musicians like Sanjoy Banerjee, Ajoy Sinha Roy and Ramakrishna Basu, besides his father and uncle. As a top-ranking musician of All India Radio, he has performed widely in major festivals across India and abroad. 
