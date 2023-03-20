Check out NCPA's Indian Music LineUp for April 2023

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a pride of place in the art world.

The NCPA embraces all the major strands of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes – from up-and-coming to top-ranking and living legends. The range of genres is equally diverse – from pure classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, NCPA’s thematically curated Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.

Upcoming Events in April 2023:

Kalajayee

Celebrating the birth centenary of Kumar Gandharva

Kumar Gandharva Pratishthan, Newas & NCPA presentation

When: April 8 & 9, 2023

Entry: Free Entry on a first come first served basis.

About the artist: Kumar Gandharva (b. April 8, 1924) was a legend in his lifetime. Known for his radical thinking, he was a non-conformist who made bold attempts at assimilating the best, from both art and folk music traditions. No wonder that his name is etched in golden letters in the annals of Indian music as one of the most outstanding vocalists and composers of the 20th century.

Day 1

Performance

When: Saturday, April 8, 5.30 pm

Where: Tata theatre

Aristes for the evening:

Bhuvanesh Komkali(vocal)

Niladri Kumar (sitar)

Ulhas Kashalkar (vocal)

Day 2

Talk/Discussion /lecture - demonstration

When: Sunday, April 9, 10 am

Where: Experimental theatre

Coordinator: Shashi Vyas

Speakers:

Shruti Sadolikar

Shama Bhate

Satyasheel Deshpande

Performance

When: Sunday 9th evening 5.30 pm

Where:Tata theatre

Aristes for the evening:

Kalapini Komkali (vocal)

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (flute)

Pandit Vyankatesh Kumar(vocal)

There will be a photographic exhibition on Kumar Gandharva at the Tata Theatre (Upper Foyer).