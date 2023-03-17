Snakehips and Tkay Maidza Join Forces on Multi-Genre Hit "Show Me The Money"

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed British production-and-DJ duo Snakehips have teamed up with award-winning, Pitchfork-approved artist Tkay Maidza for their newest offering: "Show Me the Money". The latest single to be taken from Snakehips' upcoming debut album, it nds Snakehips' deep, propulsive production underscoring elastic, acrobatic ows from Maidza. The two acts display a natural synergy that unies their talent into a bubbling hit, which received its rst spin by the revered radio DJ Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 show on Thursday evening.

Tkay says of the single, "Recently I've been into manifesting and self-growth and I felt like it would be cool to make a song that is very pro 'getting your bag'. I wanted it to be from a more positive outlook; it's ne if you want to achieve your goals and you don't have time for other people to waste. I've been a huge fan of Snakehips for a long time now so I'm really glad we got to nally work on this together."

Tkay Maidza has established herself as one of the most exciting voices in alternative hip-hop, R&B, and dance and has toured the world with renowned artists such as 2022 runs with Billie Eillish and Dua Lipa, as well as Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Rita Ora, RL Grime and Troye Sivan, among others. Tkay has earned acclaim in the form of a BET Awards nomination, an MTV EMA win, and several collaborations with companies such as Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilger, Nike, Pandora, and Coca-Cola. Her Last Year Was Weird EP trilogy saw her image splashed on billboards in New York's Times Square, proles written everywhere from Pitchfork to British Vogue, and her songs included on the 2020 FIFA Soundtrack. In 2022, Riot Games enlisted Tkay and BloodPop to pen the anthem "Never Stop Me" for League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship. For the holiday season 2022, Tkay released "Nights In December" to rave reviews and 2023 promises to be a stellar year with several high prole features coming alongside her own album and global tour.

"Show Me The Money'' is the most recent single that will feature on Snakehips' highly anticipated debut album, never worry, which is slated to arrive in the coming months. The genre-blending project will feature their hit collaboration "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight" with Tinashe, "All Around The World" which boasts a owing vocal from rapper/songwriter Duckwrth, "WATER." featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine, and "Solitude" featuring Lucky Daye and BIA which just hit the top 5 at US Dance radio. Their most exciting project to date, the album will be packed full of Snakehips' signature groove within a fuzzy mesh of boundary-pushing R&B, hip hop, and dance music. Working with superstars like Anderson .Paak, H.E.R and Davido has helped cement Snakehips as global tastemakers with an ear for the sound of tomorrow. Their catalogue of hits include lush and sultry "On & On'," dreamy single "Days With You'," mega-hit "All My Friends' (ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper)", pop banger "Cruel" featuring ZAYN, and 4-track EP Forever (Pt. II).