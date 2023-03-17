RadioandMusic
SHARES NEW SINGLE "SHOREDITCH ROAD" TAKEN FROM UPCOMING ALBUM 'PLOY' OUT 28 APRIL

Singapore: Thai-Italian artist Valentina Ploy today releases her brand new single "Shoreditch Road". The intimate track will be part of her highly anticipated debut album 'PLOY' which is due out 28 April. Fans can listen to "Shoreditch Road" here: valentinaploy.lnk.to/ShoreditchRoad

"Shoreditch Road" showcases Valentina's prowess as a singer-songwriter, a story about heartache told through incredibly relatable lyrics that lean into familiar themes of lost love and growth. Valentina shares, "'Shoreditch Road' is about heartbreak – specifically a sudden heartbreak you didn't expect that creates a lot of emotional confusion and shock. You don't really know what you feel and everything goes up and down, and you can't recognise that person anymore because you didn't see it coming. The song also has an underlying level of acceptance in knowing that the heartbreak needed to happen in order for both people to grow."

Valentina Ploy is a Thai-Italian singer-songwriter with a knack for telling stories through her music. A polyglot fluent in English, Thai, Italian, French, and Spanish, Valentina is based in Bangkok, Thailand, but her reach goes far and wide beyond the region with a huge and growing global fanbase. Her catalogue boasts over 34 million streams and she has over a million followers on social media.

