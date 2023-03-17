RadioandMusic
News |  17 Mar 2023 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

RISING ALT-POP STAR ZEPH UNVEILS POIGNANT NEW SINGLE "LIKE EVERYONE ELSE"

MUMBAI: Korean-born, LA-based alt pop-star Zeph (full name Zephani Jong) has signed to Hopeless Records and is ready to take the music world by storm with a brand new single. The songstress unveiled an all new track, “like everyone else” and it’s a particularly special one for her. Not only is she the sole writer and producer of the single, but it marks the start of a brand new era for Zeph.

Written about taking hold of what you want, Zeph is proving she’s in a class all her own with the new single. "'like everyone else' is about wanting to be extra special to someone not necessarily in a romantic way. This is the first “cute” song I’ve made in a while! The 'scared of everything' EP was a lot about doubts and fears, but this song and upcoming album have a lot of ‘i want’ themes," Zeph shares.

Charismatic internet superstar and singer on the rise Zeph has become a leading voice in a generation of new alt-pop artists. Unafraid to "overshare" online, the 23-year-old uses songwriting to transform personal experiences into meaningful music that has captured the heart of fans globally.

Whether it's through her songwriting, or her viral Twitter page, Zeph knows how to spin a story like no one else. It's no wonder hundreds of thousands of fans follow her every move online and 5 million monthly listeners flock to her Spotify page.

Zeph also prides herself on having full creative control of her music, writing and producing tracks entirely on her own as an independent artist. Set on expanding her horizons, Zeph has grown a significant fanbase across Asia which include Jakarta #1, New Delhi #3, Kuala Lumpur #4, Bangkok #7, Quezon City #9 in her top 10 streaming cities worldwide.

Now, backed by MDDN and Hopeless Records, Zeph is propelling her recording career to new heights, and the sky's the limit.

