News |  17 Mar 2023 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Kiki Solvej and Reinier Zonneveld release their first joint EP with hard-hitting 'Keine Liebe, Kein Rave'

MUMBAI: Turn up the volume and let loose because Kiki Solvej and Reinier Zonneveld have joined forces to release their very first EP together, ‘Keine Liebe, Kein Rave’. The hard techno two-tracker is out now on Filth on Acid, Reinier Zonneveld’s mighty label notorious for its peak-time anthems.

'Keine Liebe, Kein Rave’ kicks off with its title track, hard-hitting with rock-solid drums and a machine beat that will captivate the crowd with mind alterings synths that fizz with real energy. Dark vocal loops add more intensity to this funky collaboration between Kiki Solvej and Reinier Zonneveld.

The second track of the EP, ‘Royal’, a solo masterpiece by Kiki Solvej brings the laser-lit rave sounds with flashes of acid and bright synths over quick techno beats, showing that the German DJ and producer is here to stay with her infectious productions ready to blow up the dancefloor.

Kiki Solvej comments: “‘Keine Liebe, Kein Rave’ is about the love you feel, when you are - let’s say it like this (laughs) a ‘real raver’. Without emotions, there is no real rave. And this is something, that Reinier and I have so much in common. Our love for each other, our love for the music, the scene, the rave. That is why we’re here.”

Reinier Zonneveld adds: “What we tried to pack in this very special track is what being on a rave gives us: feeling the extreme, the lightness, the power, the hedonism (in a good way), the realness, and most of all the connection to other people. Having the connection that Kiki and I have with each other while touring the world, making music together and sharing our passion, and then also being connected to so many other people while doing so is what feeds us fresh energy every day."

As the EP title translates to 'no love, no rave', hard techno lovers are in for a treat with Kiki Solvej's and Reinier Zonneveld's brilliant teamwork to drive the crowd to pure bliss.

'Keine Liebe, Kein Rave' is out now via Filth On Acid

Tags
