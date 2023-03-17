EORTV releases a new song 'Ve Mahi Teri Yaad Aareya' for its show I Love Us 3

MUMBAI: The makers of ‘I Love Us 3 - Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai’ shared a new song from the web shows playlist and it's all about love and memories. The song 'Ve Mahi Teri Yaad Aarey' sung and composed by LK Laxmikant has glimpses of the love story between the two main lead female characters. The song focuses on the characters' varied moods when in love.

'Ve Mahi Teri Yaad Aarey' is a melodious number sung and composed by LK Laxmikant and lyrics by Ashok Jharia Shafaq. I Love Us 3 is a tale of passion, betrayal and love that follows the journey of the two female protagonists as they decide to take their romance to the next level by migrating to another city. The series which is currently streaming on EORTV, features bold and passionate encounters starring Mahima Gupta and Bushra Shaikh, who play lesbians for the first time on television. The series is directed by Digvvijay Siingh.

Deepak Pandey, CEO, EORTV shares, "This song is the kind of music everyone will relate to. It's soulful, the lyrics are very relatable, the music is smooth and has the wonderful voice of LK Laxmikant. I Love US 3 has been a hit franchise for us and music has been an integral part that has helped us reach our audiences and viewers."

This is the third song from the web show to have come out and the last episode of the show will stream live on EORTV on the 18th of March 2023. According to reports, EORTV's I Love Us 3 has continuously topped the viewership chart week on week and has also received a lot of love from the fans. Fans are very inquisitive about the end as to what turn the story between two lovers takes. 'I Love Us 3 - Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai' is one of the most anticipated web shows by these young stars.

EORTV is India's first OTT and web streaming platform to curate and produce LGBTQ content.