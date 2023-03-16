XG Set To Make Their Live Debut at 88rising's "Head In The Clouds" Music Festival in New York!

MUMBAI: Two songs from the third single, SHOOTING STAR and LEFT RIGHT have charted in 46 regions on Spotify's Viral Top 100 viral chart.

With LEFT RIGHT, XG became the first Japanese group to be ranked on the "Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart," the most authoritative radio chart in the United States.

It was announced today that XG will perform for the first time at the "Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival," a large-scale music festival organized by 88rising . The festival will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on Saturday May 20th and Sunday 21st.

Since 2018, Head In The Clouds" music festival has been held in the US in Los Angeles, in Jakarta, Indonesia, and in Manila in the Philippines. The festival gained attention in 2022 when it held a showcase at Coachella, the world's largest music festival - with a particularly memorable performance by Hikaru Utada.

In addition to XG, the lineup for this festival includes 26 artists, including ITZY, Rich Brian, MILLI, NIKI, and New School Leaders.

A XG's first public stage performance, it's sure to be eagerly watched.

Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival

http://ny.hitcfestival.com/