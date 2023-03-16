RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Mar 2023 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Seeking empathy and self acceptance Zachary Ray’s new released album “Unafraid” pirouettes through pop power ballads

MUMBAI: Zachary Ray’s new released album “Unafraid” reckoned sincerely songs that touch on subjects of mental health, finding confidence in who you were called and destined to be, but the music sounds like, the pop singer pretending to be a rich guy with sass in a Tux cruising in
L.A. trying to make sense about life, carving out his lyrics for the songs. With luxe vision for a better selling and at the same time keeping things realistic. Damn good performance throughout the album he surely would have people obsessing.

“Unafraid” is a 10 track album that’s very dear to Zachary as part of finding himself and accepting who he is as a person. It’s an earnest and committed approach that he’s taken while making the album. With the idea of cycles of addiction and depression and fighting your way out, to not letting the society around you lead you down a broken path and rebelling against living a life of mediocrity and living above reproach which may explain the album’s imagery to be matured and fully-grown. Music that’s modern, pop, chic merged with meaningful lyrics the album takes its shape, outgrowing and transcending into a different musical dimension. He opens his heart in the songs from the opening track “Unafraid” to the ending track “Out Of Time” . The album is a synth paradise with drum loops and funky guitar hooks joining in, it’s a rollercoaster.

Talking about the album Zachary said, “I’ve been working on this Album unafraid for almost two years now. It’s definitely a very international project having written and recorded these songs all over the globe; from  Nashville to Seattle and Mumbai, India”. He adds, “I’ve released a few of the songs as singles over the last few months and have a few new unreleased songs. I’ve been working on this project closely with Austin based production company Nelda Studios to collaborate with artists and write and release songs globally that uplift and encourage listeners”. The album even features Shreya Bhattacharya, Nathan Walters & Frntflw.

Almost every song of the album is different and overwhelming, a novel mix. The singer fulfills a promise by presenting something that’s true to his heart, going for pop ballads. Digital beats that could even get you to dance, “Unafraid” leans into a theatrics, faring better the more you keep listening to it.

Listen to the album on Spotify:

 

Tags
Zachary Ray Unafraid music
Related news
 | 16 Mar 2023

3x GRAMMY-Nominated ODESZA & Indie-pop Star Claud Share Playful New Track "To Be Yours"

MUMBAI: Following their recent GRAMMY nomination and their other recent release “Hopeful” debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, ODESZA continue to conquer 2023 today with the release of “To Be Yours”, a playful track that sways with major indie-pop vibes and sh

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

DEADWOLFF Announces USA Tour Dates To Support Debut Album "Heavy Rock N' Roll" (Golden Robot Records) Out March 31st

MUMBAI: A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set themselves apart from other bands with their take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

Lizzy McAlpine's Global Viral Track "ceilings" Shoots Through The Roof

MUMBAI: Breakout artist Lizzy McAlpine is enjoying a viral moment with her track "ceilings", taken from her second studio album 'five seconds flat' released last April on Harbour Artists & Music/AWAL Recordings.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Create A Musical Canvas With New Studio Album

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with extraordinary stories of musical power-couples, but few match the beguiling true-life tale of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

JSHELL releases an audio & visual experience on new album "IN MY HEAD"

MUMBAI: New York City-based Multi-Instrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter and Tater Mansion Tunes Recording Artist JSHELL announces his AUDIO AND VISUAL rock album IN MY HEAD by releasing VIDEOS FOR ALL 15 TRACKS on the album beginning TODAY and leading up to the complete album release which is availa

read more

RnM Biz

IKODOO partners with Vifa Sound, leading global audio brand, to launch ANC Earbuds in India

MUMBAI: IKODOO, a new-age consumer technology brand, has announced its technical partnership withread more

Red FM Announces Season 4 of Superhits Marathi Film Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourthread more

Moj Launches #MojMusicKalakar to Uncover India's Next Musical Star

MUMBAI: If you've got a talent for singing 10 songs in under 60 seconds, if Govinda - Karismread more

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
XG Set To Make Their Live Debut at 88rising's "Head In The Clouds" Music Festival in New York!

MUMBAI: Two songs from the third single, SHOOTING STAR and LEFT RIGHT have charted in 46 regions on Spotify's Viral Top 100 viral chart. With LEFT...read more

2
3x GRAMMY-Nominated ODESZA & Indie-pop Star Claud Share Playful New Track "To Be Yours"

MUMBAI: Following their recent GRAMMY nomination and their other recent release “Hopeful” debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Dance/...read more

3
Bollywood's chartbuster singer Shefali Alvares is back with her new indie project

MUMBAI: Singer Shefali Alvares, who has given us chartbusters like Subah Hone Na de and Badtameez Dil and O Gujariya from Queen, is ready to release...read more

4
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Create A Musical Canvas With New Studio Album

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with extraordinary stories of musical power-couples, but few match the beguiling true-life tale of Natalie...read more

5
JSHELL releases an audio & visual experience on new album "IN MY HEAD"

MUMBAI: New York City-based Multi-Instrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter and Tater Mansion Tunes Recording Artist JSHELL announces his AUDIO AND VISUAL...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games