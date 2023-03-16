Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Create A Musical Canvas With New Studio Album

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with extraordinary stories of musical power-couples, but few match the beguiling true-life tale of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Known as Canada’s reigning stars of Celtic music, the two musicians’ combined album sales exceed one million; they sell out performing arts centers across North America, and their enthusiastic traditional folk music loving fan base (which boasts Shania Twain and The Chieftains) stretches from Sydney, Nova Scotia to Sydney, Australia.

Their new album Canvas, the pair stretch the boundaries of Celtic folk, experimenting with global sounds combining their virtuosic fiddle playing with more contemporary production and innovative arrangements, incorporating new instrumentation and contributing musicians. Special guests include celebrated Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and Grammy award winning Americana music/Appalachian banjo/fiddle player Rhiannon Giddens. Canvas follows the duo’s 2015 release One, their first recording together, won Instrumental Album of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, and A Celtic Family Christmas, the best-selling seasonal album and concert tour currently on stage at performing arts centers across North America.

