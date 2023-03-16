Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Create A Musical Canvas With New Studio Album

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with extraordinary stories of musical power-couples, but few match the beguiling true-life tale of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Known as Canada’s reigning stars of Celtic music, the two musicians’ combined album sales exceed one million; they sell out performing arts centers across North America, and their enthusiastic traditional folk music loving fan base (which boasts Shania Twain and The Chieftains) stretches from Sydney, Nova Scotia to Sydney, Australia.
Their new album Canvas, the pair stretch the boundaries of Celtic folk, experimenting with global sounds combining their virtuosic fiddle playing with more contemporary production and innovative arrangements, incorporating new instrumentation and contributing musicians. Special guests include celebrated Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and Grammy award winning Americana music/Appalachian banjo/fiddle player Rhiannon Giddens. Canvas follows the duo’s 2015 release One, their first recording together, won Instrumental Album of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, and A Celtic Family Christmas, the best-selling seasonal album and concert tour currently on stage at performing arts centers across North America.
The entertainment world is filled with extraordinary stories of musical power-couples, but few match the beguiling true-life tale of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Known as Canada’s reigning stars of Celtic music, the two musicians’ combined album sales exceed one million; they sell out performing arts centers across North America, and their enthusiastic traditional folk music loving fan base (which boasts Shania Twain and The Chieftains) stretches from Sydney, Nova Scotia to Sydney, Australia.
Their new album Canvas, the pair stretch the boundaries of Celtic folk, experimenting with global sounds combining their virtuosic fiddle playing with more contemporary production and innovative arrangements, incorporating new instrumentation and contributing musicians. Special guests include celebrated Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and Grammy award winning Americana music/Appalachian banjo/fiddle player Rhiannon Giddens. Canvas follows the duo’s 2015 release One, their first recording together, won Instrumental Album of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, and A Celtic Family Christmas, the best selling seasonal album and concert tour currently on stage at performing arts centers across North America.
MUMBAI: IKODOO, a new-age consumer technology brand, has announced its technical partnership withread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourthread more
MUMBAI: If you've got a talent for singing 10 songs in under 60 seconds, if Govinda - Karismread more
MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more
MUMBAI: Two songs from the third single, SHOOTING STAR and LEFT RIGHT have charted in 46 regions on Spotify's Viral Top 100 viral chart. With LEFT...read more
MUMBAI: New York City-based Multi-Instrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter and Tater Mansion Tunes Recording Artist JSHELL announces his AUDIO AND VISUAL...read more
1win will let you plunge into the world of betting and get an impressive welcome bonus. The official site has an excellent interface and graphics,...read more
MUMBAI: Following their recent GRAMMY nomination and their other recent release “Hopeful” debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Dance/...read more
MUMBAI: Khasa Aala Chahar collaborates with VYRL Haryanvi for his latest single "Byaah," a wedding track suited for the dance floor. Byaah is a fun...read more