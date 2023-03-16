Lizzy McAlpine's Global Viral Track "ceilings" Shoots Through The Roof

MUMBAI: Breakout artist Lizzy McAlpine is enjoying a viral moment with her track "ceilings", taken from her second studio album 'five seconds flat' released last April on Harbour Artists & Music/AWAL Recordings. The song recently gained momentum post-album release as a fan favourite through TikTok, where the sped up version of the song has been used in almost 400,000 user-generated posts. Fans can listen to "ceilings" here: lizzy.ffm.to/ceilings

"ceilings” continues to see week over week growth with over 133 million streams and counting, while the official music video has garnered over 3.2 million views since its premiere 3 weeks ago. The video for “ceilings” was directed by frequent collaborator Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow).

Lizzy shares, “The ‘ceilings’ music video represents the seconds after meeting someone you like, where you begin to picture a relationship with them. Ultimately, you realize that it doesn’t actually exist and it was just your imagination. I think we all do that, it’s human nature and that’s really what the song is about too.”

Alongside the wave of "ceilings"'s success, Lizzy's audience has been growing exponentially since the release of her sophomore album, which includes a collaboration with GRAMMY-winning FINNEAS. She recently performed "ceilings" on Jimmy Fallon and NPR Tiny Desk Concert and is gearing up for an almost sold-out tour across Europe and North America.

Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album 'five seconds flat' includes contributions from GRAMMY Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott. 'five seconds flat' garnered extensive Best of 2022 year-end coverage from Bob Boilen’s Favorite Music of 2022 ('five seconds flat' and “reckless driving”), Consequence's Top 50 Songs of 2022 (“all my ghosts”) and INSIDER’s Best Albums of 2022 & Best Songs of 2022 (“ceilings”). Additionally, Lizzy has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen Show, and her NPR Tiny Desk concert was voted Top 5 of 2022 Tiny Desks.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, she released her debut album, 'Give Me A Minute', chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 430 million streams to date on streaming platforms, Lizzy has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.