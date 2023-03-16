RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Mar 2023 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Lizzy McAlpine's Global Viral Track "ceilings" Shoots Through The Roof

MUMBAI: Breakout artist Lizzy McAlpine is enjoying a viral moment with her track "ceilings", taken from her second studio album 'five seconds flat' released last April on Harbour Artists & Music/AWAL Recordings. The song recently gained momentum post-album release as a fan favourite through TikTok, where the sped up version of the song has been used in almost 400,000 user-generated posts. Fans can listen to "ceilings" here: lizzy.ffm.to/ceilings

"ceilings” continues to see week over week growth with over 133 million streams and counting, while the official music video has garnered over 3.2 million views since its premiere 3 weeks ago. The video for “ceilings” was directed by frequent collaborator Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow).

Lizzy shares, “The ‘ceilings’ music video represents the seconds after meeting someone you like, where you begin to picture a relationship with them. Ultimately, you realize that it doesn’t actually exist and it was just your imagination. I think we all do that, it’s human nature and that’s really what the song is about too.”

Alongside the wave of "ceilings"'s success, Lizzy's audience has been growing exponentially since the release of her sophomore album, which includes a collaboration with GRAMMY-winning FINNEAS. She recently performed "ceilings" on Jimmy Fallon and NPR Tiny Desk Concert and is gearing up for an almost sold-out tour across Europe and North America.

Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album 'five seconds flat' includes contributions from GRAMMY Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott. 'five seconds flat' garnered extensive Best of 2022 year-end coverage from Bob Boilen’s Favorite Music of 2022 ('five seconds flat' and “reckless driving”), Consequence's Top 50 Songs of 2022 (“all my ghosts”) and INSIDER’s Best Albums of 2022 & Best Songs of 2022 (“ceilings”). Additionally, Lizzy has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen Show, and her NPR Tiny Desk concert was voted Top 5 of 2022 Tiny Desks.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, she released her debut album, 'Give Me A Minute', chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 430 million streams to date on streaming platforms, Lizzy has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

Tags
FINNEAS music Songs
Related news
 | 16 Mar 2023

3x GRAMMY-Nominated ODESZA & Indie-pop Star Claud Share Playful New Track "To Be Yours"

MUMBAI: Following their recent GRAMMY nomination and their other recent release “Hopeful” debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, ODESZA continue to conquer 2023 today with the release of “To Be Yours”, a playful track that sways with major indie-pop vibes and sh

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

DEADWOLFF Announces USA Tour Dates To Support Debut Album "Heavy Rock N' Roll" (Golden Robot Records) Out March 31st

MUMBAI: A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set themselves apart from other bands with their take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Create A Musical Canvas With New Studio Album

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is filled with extraordinary stories of musical power-couples, but few match the beguiling true-life tale of Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

JSHELL releases an audio & visual experience on new album "IN MY HEAD"

MUMBAI: New York City-based Multi-Instrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter and Tater Mansion Tunes Recording Artist JSHELL announces his AUDIO AND VISUAL rock album IN MY HEAD by releasing VIDEOS FOR ALL 15 TRACKS on the album beginning TODAY and leading up to the complete album release which is availa

read more
 | 16 Mar 2023

Bollywood's chartbuster singer Shefali Alvares is back with her new indie project

MUMBAI: Singer Shefali Alvares, who has given us chartbusters like Subah Hone Na de and Badtameez Dil and O Gujariya from Queen, is ready to release her independent three-song extended play (EP) ‘Distorted Dystopia’.

read more

RnM Biz

IKODOO partners with Vifa Sound, leading global audio brand, to launch ANC Earbuds in India

MUMBAI: IKODOO, a new-age consumer technology brand, has announced its technical partnership withread more

Red FM Announces Season 4 of Superhits Marathi Film Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourthread more

Moj Launches #MojMusicKalakar to Uncover India's Next Musical Star

MUMBAI: If you've got a talent for singing 10 songs in under 60 seconds, if Govinda - Karismread more

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
XG Set To Make Their Live Debut at 88rising's "Head In The Clouds" Music Festival in New York!

MUMBAI: Two songs from the third single, SHOOTING STAR and LEFT RIGHT have charted in 46 regions on Spotify's Viral Top 100 viral chart. With LEFT...read more

2
JSHELL releases an audio & visual experience on new album "IN MY HEAD"

MUMBAI: New York City-based Multi-Instrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter and Tater Mansion Tunes Recording Artist JSHELL announces his AUDIO AND VISUAL...read more

3
1win – Best Betting Company for Sports Betting and Casino Games for Indian Users in 2023.

1win will let you plunge into the world of betting and get an impressive welcome bonus. The official site has an excellent interface and graphics,...read more

4
Khasa Aala Chahar's new song "Byaah" perfect for wedding shenanigans

MUMBAI: Khasa Aala Chahar collaborates with VYRL Haryanvi for his latest single "Byaah," a wedding track suited for the dance floor. Byaah is a fun...read more

5
3x GRAMMY-Nominated ODESZA & Indie-pop Star Claud Share Playful New Track "To Be Yours"

MUMBAI: Following their recent GRAMMY nomination and their other recent release “Hopeful” debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Dance/...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games