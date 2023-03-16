DEADWOLFF Announces USA Tour Dates To Support Debut Album "Heavy Rock N' Roll" (Golden Robot Records) Out March 31st

MUMBAI: A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set themselves apart from other bands with their take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll. Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Motorhead, and W.A.S.P, Deadwolff‘s is a revival of foot-tapping, beer-drinking, headbanging tunes, and more. They are touring across the United States and Canada this May and June in support of their forthcoming debut full-length "Heavy Rock N' Roll" due out on March 31st via Golden Robot Records.
Music Video - Heavy Rock n' Roll - https://youtu.be/kAiNlEmDkZk
Music Video - Homeward Bound - https://youtu.be/iPC0z5J3Xnc
Album-pre-save - https://linktr.ee/deadwolff
May
8 - Outer Limits Lounge - Hamtramck, MI
9 - Liars Club - Chicago, IL
11 - Whittier - Tulsa, OK
12 - Double Wide - Dallas, TX
13 - Black Magic Social Club - Houston, TX
14 - Valhalla Tavern - Austin. TX
15 - Faust Tavern - San Antonio, TX
17 - The Edge - Tuscon, AZ
18 - The Blooze Bar - Pheonix, AZ
19 - Tower Bar - San Diego, CA
20 - Red Dwarf - Las Vegas, NV
23 - Destructive Warehouse - Fresno, CA
24 - The Knockout - San Francisco, CA
25 - On the y- Sacramento, CA
26 - Shea's Tavern - Reno, NV
27 - Knucklehead - Los Angeles, CA
30 - High Water Mark - Portland, OR
31 - The Cherry Pit - Seattle, WA
June
1 - Sunny Chibas - Squamish, BC
2 - The Cambie - Vancouver, BC
3 - Kami Inn - Kamloops, BC
4 - Canmore Hotel - Canmore, AB
6 - The Palamind - Calgary, AB
7 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB
9 - Bulldog - Winnipeg, MB
10 - Atmos - Thunder Bay, ON
