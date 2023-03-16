3x GRAMMY-Nominated ODESZA & Indie-pop Star Claud Share Playful New Track "To Be Yours"

MUMBAI: Following their recent GRAMMY nomination and their other recent release “Hopeful” debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, ODESZA continue to conquer 2023 today with the release of “To Be Yours”, a playful track that sways with major indie-pop vibes and showcasing the dreamy vocals of Chicago’s buzzy bedroom popstar Claud – the first artist Phoebe Bridgers signed to her record label.

“'To Be Yours' was a track that we had originally started back at the end of 2018. We loved the idea but struggled to find the right fit for the song until Claud sent us back their incredible vocal top line,” said ODESZA (Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight).

“As soon as we heard what Claud put together we knew we had something special. The vocal melodies and delivery compliment the track in such a perfect way. We couldn’t be happier with how this one came together and are really excited for people to hear it.”

“'To Be Yours' came together in such a serendipitous way,” added Claud. “Harrison and Clayton sent me a few tracks, and I strongly resonated with this one. I immediately started recording to it, melodies just flowed out really naturally. ODESZA made my job easy, they have such a powerful way of evoking emotion in their records, and as soon as the song was done I think we all just felt really drawn and connected to it.”

Last month, ODESZA also released the second remix EP for their latest full-length album 'The Last Goodbye', as well as attended the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in support of their nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

2023 is set to be another blockbuster banner year for ODESZA, including headlining slots at Bonnaroo and Governors Ball to name a few. Billboard spotlighted “how ODESZA became one of the biggest headliners of summer festival season” in a feature that credits their recent massive groundbreaking amphitheater tour and dedicated fanbase as contributors for their continued success in the live performance world.

Looking back, 2022 was a bar-setting year for the Seattle duo, with not only the release of ‘The Last Goodbye’ to critical acclaim, but also two companion remix EPs – ‘The Last Goodbye Remixes N°.1’ as well as ‘The Last Goodbye Remixes N°.2’, and the aforementioned tour. “The Last Goodbye Tour” sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, LA’s The Forum, and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and more, making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour.