RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Mar 2023 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

Pocket FM's Sci-Fi Audio Series "The New Avatar" Reigns Supreme: Surpasses 150 Million Plays!

MUMBAI: Blast off to new worlds and explore the depths of space with Pocket FM's "The New Avatar," the thrilling science fiction blockbuster audio series that has taken the entertainment space by storm. With over 150 million plays, this gripping series is leading the charge in the binge-listening trend.

Commenting on the audio series, Ashu Behl, SVP- Content and Strategy, Pocket FM, "As the world becomes increasingly digital, the growth of audio series has been nothing short of remarkable. The success of 'The New Avatar' is a testament to the power of storytelling and the limitless possibilities of audio as a medium. We are thrilled to have created a sci-fi universe that has captured the imaginations of millions of listeners around the world.”

The series unfolds with Prince Daksh on his quest for revenge as he battles extraterrestrial beings and navigates a world of futuristic technology. Despite being reincarnated as a weak 16-year-old boy, Daksh's determination to avenge his own murder drives him to train relentlessly in martial arts and become a formidable fighter. Along the way, Daksh wins the hearts of many hearts who stand by him through thick and thin. As he relentlessly pursues the truth behind his death, he draws inspiration from their unwavering support and gallant spirits.

With a 4.8 rating and trending at the top on Pocket FM, "The New Avatar" has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. The thrilling adventure as reflected in the series has effectively delivered the listeners to get immersed in a world of extraterrestrial life, intergalactic conflict, and cutting-edge technology.

Tags
Pocket FM music Songs
Related news
 | 15 Mar 2023

Khasa Aala Chahar's new song "Byaah" perfect for wedding shenanigans

MUMBAI: Khasa Aala Chahar collaborates with VYRL Haryanvi for his latest single "Byaah," a wedding track suited for the dance floor. Byaah is a fun song that depicts the essence of weddings in Indian families.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2023

Filmmaker-musician Pranav Bhasin releases moody pop earworm, ‘Screaming on the Fly’

Fresh from a premiere at SXSW 2023, the song also features US-based singer Ro Maiti and is a ‘satire on buying more and feeling less’

read more
 | 15 Mar 2023

A.R. Rahman announces the Top 4 Super Winners of NEXA Music Season 2.

MUMBAI: NEXA Music, curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international Standard English music, has announced the 4 Super Winners of Season 2. The competition series concluded, and four outstanding artists emerged as the winners.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2023

Crushing the music scene by envisioning a blossoming artistic future, Shally Rehal’s latest “STEP” that features KGB is pulsating, dense and clean

MUMBAI: Crushing the music scene by envisioning a blossoming artistic future, Shally Rehal is floating through the musical dimensions smoothly. Shally Rehal is an indian-canadian singer songwriter blending different sounds from Punjabi Hip Hop and R&B based in Surrey BC.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2023

The music anticipated season 2 of NEXA Music is all set to announce their super winner from Delhi

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music.

read more

RnM Biz

IKODOO partners with Vifa Sound, leading global audio brand, to launch ANC Earbuds in India

MUMBAI: IKODOO, a new-age consumer technology brand, has announced its technical partnership withread more

Red FM Announces Season 4 of Superhits Marathi Film Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourthread more

Moj Launches #MojMusicKalakar to Uncover India's Next Musical Star

MUMBAI: If you've got a talent for singing 10 songs in under 60 seconds, if Govinda - Karismread more

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Hustle fame Paradox releases the unknown letters first song, Perfy, with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: After receiving heart-warming appreciation and love throughout his journey on MTV Hustle, Paradox has now released his first song “Perfy”...read more

2
1win – Best Betting Company for Sports Betting and Casino Games for Indian Users in 2023.

1win will let you plunge into the world of betting and get an impressive welcome bonus. The official site has an excellent interface and graphics,...read more

3
A.R. Rahman announces the Top 4 Super Winners of NEXA Music Season 2.

MUMBAI: NEXA Music, curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international Standard English music,...read more

4
Filmmaker-musician Pranav Bhasin releases moody pop earworm, ‘Screaming on the Fly’

Fresh from a premiere at SXSW 2023, the song also features US-based singer Ro Maiti and is a ‘satire on buying more and feeling less’ read more

5
Khasa Aala Chahar's new song "Byaah" perfect for wedding shenanigans

MUMBAI: Khasa Aala Chahar collaborates with VYRL Haryanvi for his latest single "Byaah," a wedding track suited for the dance floor. Byaah is a fun...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games