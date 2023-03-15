Khasa Aala Chahar's new song "Byaah" perfect for wedding shenanigans

MUMBAI: Khasa Aala Chahar collaborates with VYRL Haryanvi for his latest single "Byaah," a wedding track suited for the dance floor. Byaah is a fun song that depicts the essence of weddings in Indian families. It's full of beats, emotions, and all the connotations you need to make your latkas and jhatkas.
The music Video of "Byaah," is directed by Deepesh Goyal and is sung, written, and composed by Khasa Aala Chahar. The video features Khushi Baliyan and Khasa at a wedding setting where they fall in love at first sight. Video portrays a cute chemistry between the protagonists in a new blossoming relationship.
Tera Chakkar Mein, Khasa Aala Chahar's most recent music collaboration with VYRL Haryanvi, received a lot of attention on social media. Chahar, who has a great following, is known for songs like as “Mohatarma,” “Loot Liya,” "Father Sahab," "Maai," "College Life," "Army Ki Vardi," and many more.
While the singer-songwriter believes that Byaah will add that extra tadka to the wedding season, he further comments stating “Byaah is a song full of fun elements that one can highlight in a wedding setting. I had a great time shooting for this music video with Khushi and I hope you’ll enjoy this song as much as we did while creating it.”
