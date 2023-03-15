A.R. Rahman announces the Top 4 Super Winners of NEXA Music Season 2.

MUMBAI: NEXA Music, curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international Standard English music, has announced the 4 Super Winners of Season 2. The competition series concluded, and four outstanding artists emerged as the winners. Gaia Meera, Hanu Dixit, Sunep A Jamir, and Inga demonstrated their exceptional musical abilities during a rigorous competition that started months ago.

The artists were evaluated based on a number of factors, including creativity, songwriting, and performance, among others. They were up against many talented artists from across the nation, but they came out on top, kudos to their diligence, talent, and hard work. Over the last few years, NEXA Music has emerged as an important platform for aspiring artists, giving them the chance to showcase their talent and connect with audiences across the country. The winners of Season 2 represent a new wave of Indian music that is breaking boundaries and pushing the envelope.

Gaia Meera is a Mumbai-based artist who has captured people's attention with her soulful voice and meaningful lyrics. Hanu Dixit also from Mumbai is a multi-talented artist who sings, writes, and composes music that is both catchy and profound. Sunep A Jamir, from Nagaland, uses his unique voice and vibrant personality to create music that is both fun and impactful. Inga from Bangalore combines eastern and western musical influences in her work, creating a familiar and refreshing sound.

Getting the Top 4 was difficult says A.R. Rahman, "India is buzzing with youth, energy, and undiscovered raw talent. We always strive to offer something distinctive and unique for the generations with each season. Since each of the individuals were so strong and talented, it was difficult to narrow the field down to the Top 4, but it was undoubtedly an amazing experience to have such amazing talents.”

Juhi Mehta, COO of QYUKI Digital Media said "Congratulations to the top 4 winners of NEXA Music! Your talent and dedication have shone bright, and your music has inspired us all. Keep reaching for the stars and let your passion fuel your journey to success!"