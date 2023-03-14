Canada's CATEGORY VI call upon the "Valkyries" from new album "Firecry" out March 2023 via Moribund Records

MUMBAI: Newfoundland, Canada's CATEGORY VI will be releasing their new album "Firecry" toward the end of March via Moribund Records, and in lead up to it earworming its way to fans along with celebrating International Women's Day that passed earlier this week, the quartet is sharing their next single "Valkyries".

"This song is about sexism and misogyny and my own personal experiences with this. Being told to shut up my whole life backfired. LOL :) It's about sisterhood and banding together like a bunch of powerful Valkyries against the assholes in the world!" says vocalist Amanda Marie Jackman.

Watch and listen to "Valkyries" via its lyric video at

CATEGORY VI returns in 2023 with a full blazing firestorm with their third album and most accomplished release to date “Firecry”. From the initial flickering flame of “Firecry” to the final cinders of the absolutely combustible cover of HEART's classic “Barracuda”, CATEGORY VI delivers true and classic 80’s heavy metal with utter perfection. “Firecry” boasts a crisp, clear, and scorching modern production that does not distract from the band's true 80’s metal sound.

Lyrically crafted around themes of personal pride and triumph (Valkyrie, Heavy is the Crown), witchcraft persecution (Firecry), women’s strength (She Runs With Wolves) & their excellent live performances (Coven), these concepts are boldly and powerfully delivered by the soaring vocal excellence of Amanda Jackman. Bolstered and fueled by the powerful stainless steel riffs and catchy melodies of guitarist Geoff Waye, the pounding anvil bass of Keith Jackman, and the thunderous steadfast drumming of Brian Downton, CATEGORY VI brings classy and classic 1980s power – Traditional Heavy Metal into the 21st century with blazing glory.

To close out one of the best heavy metal albums of the decade, CATEGORY VI delivers an immaculate true metal, yet radio-friendly cover of the chart-topping Heart classic “Barracuda”. With “Firecry”, CATEGORY VI unleashes a global scale climate-changing metal cyclone that just may melt the North American frozen tundra with its blazing power metal.

The album “Firecry” is due out March 24th, 2023 via Moribund Records.

Album pre-order - http://www.moribundcult.com/product/DEAD304.html

Single / Title track - “Firecry” -

Track Listing:

1. Firecry - 6:10

2. Valkyrie - 6:05

3. The Vultures Never Came - 4:10

4. She Runs With Wolves - 4:12

5. Heavy is the Crown - 3:47

6. Coven - 4:52

7. The Cradle Will Fall - 4:53

8. Burning Bridges - 3:49

9. Barracuda (Heart) - 4:21

Album Length: 42:18