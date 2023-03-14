RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Mar 2023 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

5 ways the Mahindra Percussion Festival is breathing new life into street culture and percussion music

MUMBAI: From the streets of India and across the world come various percussion sounds that are rooted in the cultural fabrics of society. And to celebrate this lively and diverse world of street-style percussion music and culture, the Mahindra Group is bringing forth the Mahindra Percussion Festival at the iconic Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru on 18th March 2023.

The day-long festival seeks to preserve and promote this art form and street culture, which has always embodied the spirit of freedom from prejudice and nonconformity by bringing it to a wider audience. Here's how the festival is contributing to keep the cultural buzz alive and thriving in the live entertainment industry

A world-class street culture experience

By traversing diverse music genres, all led by percussion beats reverberating in the unexplored corners of local and global streets, the Mahindra Percussion Festival will create a street culture experience unlike any other. In fact, with a massive parade of renowned percussion players kickstarting the festival, it will be the first-of-its-kind platform where distinct facets of street culture and its subcultures meet.

Established and emerging local and global artists sharing the stage

The festival has a line-up of renowned artists, including Ranjit Barot, A. Shivamani (World Percussions), and V. Selvaganesh. Sharing the stage with these legends are the Chemmeen Band, Aattam Kalasamithi, Pulse Conversation ft Gino Banks, Vinayak Pol and Jai Row Kavi and the Ta Dhom Project by Viveick Rajagopalan.

Meanwhile, celebrated global artists like Arto Tunboyacyan and Paquito Gonzalez as part of the Paquito Ensemble ft Spanish guitarist Jose Quevedo "Bolita" and Flamenco dancer Antonia Molina "El Choro" will mesmerise audiences with their captivating performances.

Fostering interesting collaborations across cultures and borders

The festival stage will nurture never-seen-before collaborations between the artists and ensembles beyond Indian shores. And with the remarkable performers bringing their unique creative styles rooted in their respective cultures onstage, it will surely witness the power of music in connecting, uniting and empowering communities across cultures and borders.

Extending beyond just music

The street culture, its subcultures and the power of percussion sounds will also be expressed through the larger-than-life spectacles of art, interactive installations, photo ops and the delectable food at the venue, making the festival an all-around sensorial feast for the attendees.

Starting a mainstream cultural movement

By embodying the ethos of cosmopolitan thinking and liberal attitudes behind the birth of percussion music and ground-breaking artistry, the Mahindra Percussion Festival will bring the essence of street culture to a wider audience, owning the cultural conversation around it and becoming a mainstay of the Indian percussion soundscape.

Mahindra Percussion Festival will reflect the democratised spirit of street culture that resonates with people across India and beyond. So, get ready to immerse yourself in the infectious energy of street-style percussion music and experience the magic of the beats like never before!

Tags
Magindra Percussion Festival music Songs
Related news
 | 14 Mar 2023

Crushing the music scene by envisioning a blossoming artistic future, Shally Rehal’s latest “STEP” that features KGB is pulsating, dense and clean

MUMBAI: Crushing the music scene by envisioning a blossoming artistic future, Shally Rehal is floating through the musical dimensions smoothly. Shally Rehal is an indian-canadian singer songwriter blending different sounds from Punjabi Hip Hop and R&B based in Surrey BC.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2023

The music anticipated season 2 of NEXA Music is all set to announce their super winner from Delhi

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2023

Surface Of The Sun’s music video "Vanguard" is a compelling and progressive Ode to Growth

MUMBAI: Surface Of The Sun is a progressive metal band hailing from Canada, it is the solo project of Devon Eggers who has been creating captivating and expansive soundscapes since 2011.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2023

Brazilian heavy rock act Psychotic Apes releases new album 'A New Lifetime'

MUMBAI: “A New Lifetime” is the second studio album by the band Psychotic Apes. The album features the songs from the “Lifetime” EP, remixed and remastered, and four new tracks.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2023

Ananya Raj ‘s Single “Ghalib" Groove to her new newest track

Featuring- Ananya Raj , Sung by Anusha Mani, Music Composed by Shantanu Dutta, Written by Seema Saini, Directed by Ananya Raj, Produced by Lilibet Pictures, Music on- Music Label - Zee Music Co

read more

RnM Biz

Moj Launches #MojMusicKalakar to Uncover India's Next Musical Star

MUMBAI: If you've got a talent for singing 10 songs in under 60 seconds, if Govinda - Karismread more

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

top# 5 articles

1
Canada's CATEGORY VI call upon the "Valkyries" from new album "Firecry" out March 2023 via Moribund Records

MUMBAI: Newfoundland, Canada's CATEGORY VI will be releasing their new album "Firecry" toward the end of March via Moribund Records, and in lead up...read more

2
"This Year Is of the Indian Cinema", says actress Kashika Kapoor as RRR and The Elephant Whispers bags an award at the Oscars

MUMBAI: It is indeed a very historic day for India today and every Indian is jumping with joy after India’s big win at the Oscars. Elephant...read more

3
MTV Hustle runner-up, Paradox is all set to release his album "The Unknown Letter" with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: One of the rising stars in the Indian hip-hop scene is Tanishq Singh, aka Paradox, who gained notoriety as the runner-up from MTV Hustle. A...read more

4
1win – Best Betting Company for Sports Betting and Casino Games for Indian Users in 2023.

1win will let you plunge into the world of betting and get an impressive welcome bonus. The official site has an excellent interface and graphics,...read more

5
Brazilian heavy rock act Psychotic Apes releases new album 'A New Lifetime'

MUMBAI: “A New Lifetime” is the second studio album by the band Psychotic Apes. The album features the songs from the “Lifetime” EP, remixed and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games