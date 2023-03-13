RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2023 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En Pure Marks First Release Of 2023 With Indulgence

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the year, following her last original Altered Destiny, Swiss-South African deep house maverick Nora En Pure reveals her latest tour ID, Indulgence – out now on her home imprint Enormous Tunes.

Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Indulgence

Combining melodic, progressive and deep house elements, Indulgence floats across a pristine arrangement with gentle instrumentals and alluring samples, contrasted by a dramatic synth lead. Encapsulating her sonic identity and the essence of her performances, Indulgence is a quintessential track that has already captivated audiences in her sets around the planet, showcasing her unique craft that seamlessly connects club culture with classical sounds.

While this may be her first release of the year, it is by no means the beginning of 2023 for Nora En Pure. Hitting the ground running in the first few months, Nora En Pure’s tour schedule saw her play shows across North America, including CRSSD’s Proper NYE / NYD event, RosaNegra Beach in Tulum, Big City Live in Boston, Space Miami, Igloofest in Montreal, and Musica NYC, to name a few. Playing in Hawaii for the first time at The Republik, and taking over the mainstage at ULTRA Abu Dhabi, Nora En Pure has most certainly started the year in emphatic fashion. With upcoming shows in Switzerland (Kaufleuten, Zürich and Das Viertel, Basel), South America at Lollapalooza (Chile, Argentina and Brazil), Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, as well as Ministry Of Fun in Slovakia, Coachella, and Sound in April, the Helvetic Nerd continues to tour as far and wide as humanly possible.

All tour dates on BandsInTown.

Nora En Pure Tour Dates

10 March – Kaufleuten – Zürich, Switzerland
11 March – Das Viertel – Basel, Switzerland
17 March – Lollapalooza – Santiago, Chile
18 March – Lollapalooza – Buenos Aires, Argentina
24 March – Lollapalooza ­– Sao Paolo, Brazil
26 March – Estéreo Picnic – Bogota, Colombia
6 April – Ministry Of Fun – Banská Bystrica, Slovakia
14 April – Coachella – Indio, California
21 April – Coachella – Indio, California
22 April – Sound – Los Angeles, California

Tags
Nora En Pure Switzerland Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 13 Mar 2023

International Blues and Soul Music takes over Mumbai

MUMBAI: The much-awaited festival, NCPA Soulful Blues, debuts in March 2023. The festival will feature acclaimed international artistes that have made their mark in the MOBO house of fame, promising to make it a memorable two days of blues and soul, with host Brian Tellis.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Duncan Laurence releases new single Skyboy and announces new album

MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to Electric Life and I Want It All, the first two singles from Laurence’s forthcoming album of the same name.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

The 2.0 version of Tanishk is definitely winning hearts

MUMBAI: Recently, singer composer Tanishk left the fans awestruck with an ear pleasing track ‘Taare’ in collaboration with T-Series. With the comments rolling down the feed ever since its release, it’s safe to say that Tanishk’s voice is definitely winning hearts.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Vidushi Kala Ramnath to be Honoured with Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award at San Diego Music Festival

MUMBAI: The singing Violinist Vidushi Kala Ramnath will be honoured with the prestigious “Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award during the upcoming music concerts festival organised by Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego a non-profit organisation.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music.

read more

RnM Biz

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

top# 5 articles

1
TX Singer-Songwriter Ryan Hamilton Announces New April 28 Release Date For 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost'

MUMBAI: Announcement From Ryan Hamilton:read more

2
“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to...read more

3
ENTER SHIKARI RELEASE NEW SINGLE "BLOODSHOT"

MUMBAI: Enter Shikari have released "Bloodshot", the third single to be taken from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album 'A Kiss For The Whole...read more

4
Rising pop phenomenon D4VD releases “WORTHLESS”

MUMBAI: Today, genre-defying artist d4vd releases his new single “Worthless” out today via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Listen HERE.read more

5
Saskatoon's DESPITE THE REVERENCE Embodies An Assassin In “Surprise Kill Vanish”

MUMBAI: Despite The Reverence has been ripping across the Canadian metal scene for over ten years and in that time has done many tours and released...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games