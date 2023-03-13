RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2023 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

NICOLAS shares acid-tinged single 'BELIEVE IN YOURSELF'

MUMBAI: ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ is the latest single from hotly-tipped French producer and artist NICOLAS, out via Headroom Records on 10th March. The headsy pumper follows recent ‘EVERYTIME I GO TO BED’ and is the latest from his forthcoming EP ‘EMOTIONS WE TELL OURSELVES IT IS NOT OK TO FEEL’.

An artist that continues to catch the eye of tastemakers and house aficionados alike for his future-facing, emotive tracks and garnering the support of the likes of 1Xtra and more along the way, NICOLAS treats us to another peek inside his bag of sonic tricks with the acid-tinged belter ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’.

Opening with the kind of 303 line that evokes deep-in-the-night dance floor dream states, ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ goes in as bold as the lead statement suggests. Dipping into signature lo-fi and deeper-leaning territory as the track progresses, pitched vocals invite us to ‘believe in yourself, connect with yourself’ over dreamy pads that take us to a place that is as near-meditative as it is club perfection.

‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ is yet another fine example of NICOLAS’ thoughtful and beguiling brand of dance music, that fans of Fred Again, Pinkpantheress and Overmono would all feel at home with. Together with its predecessor ‘EVERYTIME I GO TO BED’, we get a glimpse of the delights in store when EP ‘EMOTIONS WE TELL OURSELVES IT IS NOT OK TO FEEL’ finally drops later this year and why this producer is one everyone will be talking about in the months to come.

On the release, NICOLAS says:

"BELIEVE IN YOURSELF" was composed during a moment of uncertainty, as a means of expressing my emotions and empowering myself. I perceive a widespread fear among today's youth to "not be good enough". Music has the ability to assist us when we feel lost and can provide us with the focus and clarity we require to navigate this complicated and uncertain world. I hope this can resonate and perhaps even help some of you".

Tags
Nicolas Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 13 Mar 2023

International Blues and Soul Music takes over Mumbai

MUMBAI: The much-awaited festival, NCPA Soulful Blues, debuts in March 2023. The festival will feature acclaimed international artistes that have made their mark in the MOBO house of fame, promising to make it a memorable two days of blues and soul, with host Brian Tellis.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Duncan Laurence releases new single Skyboy and announces new album

MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to Electric Life and I Want It All, the first two singles from Laurence’s forthcoming album of the same name.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

The 2.0 version of Tanishk is definitely winning hearts

MUMBAI: Recently, singer composer Tanishk left the fans awestruck with an ear pleasing track ‘Taare’ in collaboration with T-Series. With the comments rolling down the feed ever since its release, it’s safe to say that Tanishk’s voice is definitely winning hearts.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Vidushi Kala Ramnath to be Honoured with Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award at San Diego Music Festival

MUMBAI: The singing Violinist Vidushi Kala Ramnath will be honoured with the prestigious “Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award during the upcoming music concerts festival organised by Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego a non-profit organisation.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music.

read more

RnM Biz

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

top# 5 articles

1
“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to...read more

2
Duncan Laurence releases new single Skyboy and announces new album

MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to...read more

3
ENTER SHIKARI RELEASE NEW SINGLE "BLOODSHOT"

MUMBAI: Enter Shikari have released "Bloodshot", the third single to be taken from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album 'A Kiss For The Whole...read more

4
Nora En Pure Marks First Release Of 2023 With Indulgence

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the year, following her last original Altered Destiny, Swiss-South African deep house maverick Nora En Pure...read more

5
Vidushi Kala Ramnath to be Honoured with Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award at San Diego Music Festival

MUMBAI: The singing Violinist Vidushi Kala Ramnath will be honoured with the prestigious “Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award during the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games