NICOLAS shares acid-tinged single 'BELIEVE IN YOURSELF'

MUMBAI: ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ is the latest single from hotly-tipped French producer and artist NICOLAS, out via Headroom Records on 10th March. The headsy pumper follows recent ‘EVERYTIME I GO TO BED’ and is the latest from his forthcoming EP ‘EMOTIONS WE TELL OURSELVES IT IS NOT OK TO FEEL’.

An artist that continues to catch the eye of tastemakers and house aficionados alike for his future-facing, emotive tracks and garnering the support of the likes of 1Xtra and more along the way, NICOLAS treats us to another peek inside his bag of sonic tricks with the acid-tinged belter ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’.

Opening with the kind of 303 line that evokes deep-in-the-night dance floor dream states, ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ goes in as bold as the lead statement suggests. Dipping into signature lo-fi and deeper-leaning territory as the track progresses, pitched vocals invite us to ‘believe in yourself, connect with yourself’ over dreamy pads that take us to a place that is as near-meditative as it is club perfection.

‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ is yet another fine example of NICOLAS’ thoughtful and beguiling brand of dance music, that fans of Fred Again, Pinkpantheress and Overmono would all feel at home with. Together with its predecessor ‘EVERYTIME I GO TO BED’, we get a glimpse of the delights in store when EP ‘EMOTIONS WE TELL OURSELVES IT IS NOT OK TO FEEL’ finally drops later this year and why this producer is one everyone will be talking about in the months to come.

On the release, NICOLAS says:

"BELIEVE IN YOURSELF" was composed during a moment of uncertainty, as a means of expressing my emotions and empowering myself. I perceive a widespread fear among today's youth to "not be good enough". Music has the ability to assist us when we feel lost and can provide us with the focus and clarity we require to navigate this complicated and uncertain world. I hope this can resonate and perhaps even help some of you".