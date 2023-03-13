RadioandMusic
KAREN HARDING ‘BACK TO YOU’

MUMBAI: UK Top 10 hitmaker Karen Harding has released her brand new single ‘Back To You’ via Ultra Records / Sony Music. It is the latest song to be taken from her eagerly awaited debut album out this summer.

Karen’s vocals soar among the propulsive house beats and high rising synths of ‘Back To You’, where she sings about embracing blossoming love while working through the butterflies and second guesses that come with it.
‘Back To You’ has been written with Rob Harvey (Kasabian, The Streets, Rudimental) and co-produced with Franklin (Nile Rodgers, Digital Farm Animals) and Ollie Green (David Guetta, John Newman, Ella Henderson).

Regarding the single Karen says, “‘Back To You’ follows the moments of doubt you feel when you get into a new relationship, but you know that it's gonna be fine and will all work out. I loved working on this record with Rob Harvey and Ollie Green, we had so much fun in the studio that day and we were all feeling the positivity that runs through the song! I hope it can take people to that positive place when they might be going through hardships with their partner. I love the big sing along chorus and can't wait to perform it live.”

‘Back To You’ is the latest song to be taken from Karen’s highly anticipated debut album. The forthcoming record is already chocked full of hits, including further Franklin produced tracks such as ‘Undo My Heart’, with over 26 million streams and Radio 1 playlist support, and ‘Other Side Of Love’, a playlist hit at Kiss Dance and Capital Dance, with regular spins Kiss FM, Capital FM, Radio 1, and well over a million streams.

The record will also feature her UK Top 10 hit ‘Say Something’ and see Karen working and collaborating with Armand van Helden, Shift K3Y, Digital Farm Animals, MNEK and more.

Over recent months Karen’s sought-after voice has continued to prove inescapable across airwaves and dancefloors as she’s laid her lush tones down on huge tracks with further internationally revered producers including collaborations with Oliver Heldens on ‘Oops’, Biscits’ on ‘That Feeling’ and Armand van Helden on ‘Wings (I Won't Let You Down)’. All have ridden high in Shazam charts, topped Dance Charts in the UK and Europe, while they have also been playlisted across many key radio stations and streaming platforms, while also clocking up multi-million plays.

With the release of her debut album this summer, Karen Harding’s stratospheric rise holds no bounds as she cements her place in pop stardom in 2023.

