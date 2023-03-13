International Blues and Soul Music takes over Mumbai

MUMBAI: The much-awaited festival, NCPA Soulful Blues, debuts in March 2023. The festival will feature acclaimed international artistes that have made their mark in the MOBO house of fame, promising to make it a memorable two days of blues and soul, with host Brian Tellis. The line-up includes MOBO-nominated artiste Natalie Williams and the Soul Family Band, Beatrice Kahl+b.groovy with Joan Faulkner and David Tobin.
Festival Details - An NCPA Presentation
18th March: Beatrice Kahl+b.groovy with Joan Faulkner and David Tobin
19th March: Natalie Williams and the Soul Family Band
Get ready for a soulful evening with the best of blues in the city that has none. Box Office for the festival now Open.
Venue
Tata Theatre, NCPA
Date & Time
18 March 2023 | 6:30 pm
19 March 2023 | 6:30 pm
Member Price
Rs.1,800, 1,350, 1,080, 900, 720 & 450/- (Plus GST)
Non - Member Price
Rs.2,000, 1,500, 1,200, 1,000, 800 & 500/- (Plus GST)
