Duncan Laurence releases new single Skyboy and announces new album

MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to Electric Life and I Want It All, the first two singles from Laurence’s forthcoming album of the same name.
“A lot of people don’t grow up in an environment in which they can fully be themselves, let alone grow into the person they wish to become. The song Skyboy is about breaking away from that environment, that life and its toxic people” explains Duncan Laurence. “It’s about allowing and accepting yourself to start chasing your dreams and living your life the way you want to. Take your neon shoes to the city. Surround yourself with people who love you for who you truly are. And live the life you are meant to live: being fully and unapologetically you.
Skyboy is written by Duncan Laurence together with his fiancé, songwriter Jordan Garfield, and producers Leroy Clampitt (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber) and Wouter Hardy (Duncan Laurence’s Arcade)
Today Duncan also announced both the album title and release date for the album: on Friday May 26th his sophomore album Skyboy will be released on Universal Music. The album is available for pre-order and presave now.
Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with Arcade– which has since amassed over 20 billion combined global streams. The track took the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral chart on release and ultimately took off on Tik Tok with now over 80 billion views on the platform. “Arcade” has attained Gold/Platinum certifications in 37 countries, including Platinum in the U.S.
Duncan recently collaborated with singer/songwriter/producer Rosa Linn on “WDIA (Would Do It Again),” which Billboard Magazine hailed as “an old-school post-breakup duet, showcasing the singers’ vocal skills”
MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more
MUMBAI: In a survey dread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: Enter Shikari have released "Bloodshot", the third single to be taken from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album 'A Kiss For The Whole...read more
MUMBAI: RRR’s electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu bestowed with Best Original Song at the prestigious Oscars Yet another history is created, SS...read more
MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to...read more
MUMBAI: UK Top 10 hitmaker Karen Harding has released her brand new single ‘Back To You’ via Ultra Records / Sony Music. It is the latest song to be...read more
MUMBAI: ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ is the latest single from hotly-tipped French producer and artist NICOLAS, out via Headroom Records on 10th March. The...read more