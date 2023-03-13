RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2023 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Duncan Laurence releases new single Skyboy and announces new album

MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to Electric Life and I Want It All, the first two singles from Laurence’s forthcoming album of the same name.

“A lot of people don’t grow up in an environment in which they can fully be themselves, let alone grow into the person they wish to become. The song Skyboy is about breaking away from that environment, that life and its toxic people” explains Duncan Laurence. “It’s about allowing and accepting yourself to start chasing your dreams and living your life the way you want to. Take your neon shoes to the city. Surround yourself with people who love you for who you truly are. And live the life you are meant to live: being fully and unapologetically you.

Skyboy is written by Duncan Laurence together with his fiancé, songwriter Jordan Garfield, and producers Leroy Clampitt (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber) and Wouter Hardy (Duncan Laurence’s Arcade)

Today Duncan also announced both the album title and release date for the album: on Friday May 26th his sophomore album Skyboy will be released on Universal Music. The album is available for pre-order and presave now.

Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with Arcade– which has since amassed over 20 billion combined global streams. The track took the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral chart on release and ultimately took off on Tik Tok with now over 80 billion views on the platform. “Arcade” has attained Gold/Platinum certifications in 37 countries, including Platinum in the U.S.

Duncan recently collaborated with singer/songwriter/producer Rosa Linn on “WDIA (Would Do It Again),” which Billboard Magazine hailed as “an old-school post-breakup duet, showcasing the singers’ vocal skills”

Tags
Duncan Laurence Skyboy music
Related news
 | 13 Mar 2023

International Blues and Soul Music takes over Mumbai

MUMBAI: The much-awaited festival, NCPA Soulful Blues, debuts in March 2023. The festival will feature acclaimed international artistes that have made their mark in the MOBO house of fame, promising to make it a memorable two days of blues and soul, with host Brian Tellis.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

The 2.0 version of Tanishk is definitely winning hearts

MUMBAI: Recently, singer composer Tanishk left the fans awestruck with an ear pleasing track ‘Taare’ in collaboration with T-Series. With the comments rolling down the feed ever since its release, it’s safe to say that Tanishk’s voice is definitely winning hearts.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Vidushi Kala Ramnath to be Honoured with Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award at San Diego Music Festival

MUMBAI: The singing Violinist Vidushi Kala Ramnath will be honoured with the prestigious “Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award during the upcoming music concerts festival organised by Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego a non-profit organisation.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Nora En Pure Marks First Release Of 2023 With Indulgence

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the year, following her last original Altered Destiny, Swiss-South African deep house maverick Nora En Pure reveals her latest tour ID, Indulgence – out now on her home imprint Enormous Tunes. Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Indulgence

read more

RnM Biz

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
ENTER SHIKARI RELEASE NEW SINGLE "BLOODSHOT"

MUMBAI: Enter Shikari have released "Bloodshot", the third single to be taken from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album 'A Kiss For The Whole...read more

2
Being a proud partner on RRR music, Bhushan Kumar congratulates Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for a glorious "Naatu Naatu" win at 95th Oscars

MUMBAI: RRR’s electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu bestowed with Best Original Song at the prestigious Oscars Yet another history is created, SS...read more

3
“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to...read more

4
KAREN HARDING ‘BACK TO YOU’

MUMBAI: UK Top 10 hitmaker Karen Harding has released her brand new single ‘Back To You’ via Ultra Records / Sony Music. It is the latest song to be...read more

5
NICOLAS shares acid-tinged single 'BELIEVE IN YOURSELF'

MUMBAI: ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ is the latest single from hotly-tipped French producer and artist NICOLAS, out via Headroom Records on 10th March. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games