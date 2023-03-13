Duncan Laurence releases new single Skyboy and announces new album

MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to Electric Life and I Want It All, the first two singles from Laurence’s forthcoming album of the same name.

“A lot of people don’t grow up in an environment in which they can fully be themselves, let alone grow into the person they wish to become. The song Skyboy is about breaking away from that environment, that life and its toxic people” explains Duncan Laurence. “It’s about allowing and accepting yourself to start chasing your dreams and living your life the way you want to. Take your neon shoes to the city. Surround yourself with people who love you for who you truly are. And live the life you are meant to live: being fully and unapologetically you.

Skyboy is written by Duncan Laurence together with his fiancé, songwriter Jordan Garfield, and producers Leroy Clampitt (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber) and Wouter Hardy (Duncan Laurence’s Arcade)

Today Duncan also announced both the album title and release date for the album: on Friday May 26th his sophomore album Skyboy will be released on Universal Music. The album is available for pre-order and presave now.

Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with Arcade– which has since amassed over 20 billion combined global streams. The track took the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral chart on release and ultimately took off on Tik Tok with now over 80 billion views on the platform. “Arcade” has attained Gold/Platinum certifications in 37 countries, including Platinum in the U.S.

Duncan recently collaborated with singer/songwriter/producer Rosa Linn on “WDIA (Would Do It Again),” which Billboard Magazine hailed as “an old-school post-breakup duet, showcasing the singers’ vocal skills”