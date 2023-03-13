RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2023 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music. NEXA has been the cornerstone for identifying and promoting up-and-coming artists. The top 24 finalists have shared their music with the world and audiences have loved each track immensely. With so close competition between the artists, audiences are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Top 4 Finalist.

Spearheaded by the music maestro A. R. Rahman, the headliner includes Shor Police, Monica Dogra, Mickey McCleary, and Uday Benegal. A. R. Rahman selected the Top 24 contestants from over 2400+ entries received.. Out of the 24, the top 4 have been shortlisted and will be declared as the Super Winners of Season 2 by A. R. Rahman. Each of these top 4 will get a chance to make an additional new original English music video the songs for which will be composed by world-renowned music producer and composer, Mickey McCleary.

This year, under the guidance of Qyuki Digital Media, 24 original audios were curated, recorded, and made into a performance video for the Top 24 participants as part of NEXA Music Season 2'.These audios were chosen based on their musical depth, creative execution, and potential tarnish as professional musicians. The performance video for the Top 24 audios is now available on NEXA Music. The NEXA Top 4 winners will be the de facto brand custodians for the season.

It’s heartbreaking to take someone off, says A.R. Rahman, “You want to give it to all 50-60 but you can't, it's heartbreaking to take somebody off. You think to yourself, why can’t we keep them all but when you weigh out characteristics, when something sticks out and has its own personality that's very good, and they have musicality and that they are being themself and not pretending to be someone else. It's fascinating to watch them achieve these things because they have set high standards for themselves and are learning how to present them. These kids are so aware and so good I think everybody is a winner.

Juhi Mehta, COO of Qyuki Digital Media commented, “Indie music has a new champion with Nexa Music. The property's commitment to discovering and promoting emerging English-language artists is refreshing and much-needed in today's music industry. With a diverse range of talent and a focus on quality, Nexa Music is poised to make a major impact in the world of independent music .”

Tags
A.R. Rahman Qyuki Digital Mickey McCleary Singer music
Related news
 | 13 Mar 2023

International Blues and Soul Music takes over Mumbai

MUMBAI: The much-awaited festival, NCPA Soulful Blues, debuts in March 2023. The festival will feature acclaimed international artistes that have made their mark in the MOBO house of fame, promising to make it a memorable two days of blues and soul, with host Brian Tellis.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Duncan Laurence releases new single Skyboy and announces new album

MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to Electric Life and I Want It All, the first two singles from Laurence’s forthcoming album of the same name.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

The 2.0 version of Tanishk is definitely winning hearts

MUMBAI: Recently, singer composer Tanishk left the fans awestruck with an ear pleasing track ‘Taare’ in collaboration with T-Series. With the comments rolling down the feed ever since its release, it’s safe to say that Tanishk’s voice is definitely winning hearts.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Vidushi Kala Ramnath to be Honoured with Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award at San Diego Music Festival

MUMBAI: The singing Violinist Vidushi Kala Ramnath will be honoured with the prestigious “Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award during the upcoming music concerts festival organised by Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego a non-profit organisation.

read more
 | 13 Mar 2023

Nora En Pure Marks First Release Of 2023 With Indulgence

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the year, following her last original Altered Destiny, Swiss-South African deep house maverick Nora En Pure reveals her latest tour ID, Indulgence – out now on her home imprint Enormous Tunes. Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Indulgence

read more

RnM Biz

Ticketing platform Skillbox launches artist management agency 'Level House', ropes in ex-Big Bad Wolf exec Yama Seth to run the division.

MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Being a proud partner on RRR music, Bhushan Kumar congratulates Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for a glorious "Naatu Naatu" win at 95th Oscars

MUMBAI: RRR’s electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu bestowed with Best Original Song at the prestigious Oscars Yet another history is created, SS...read more

2
KAREN HARDING ‘BACK TO YOU’

MUMBAI: UK Top 10 hitmaker Karen Harding has released her brand new single ‘Back To You’ via Ultra Records / Sony Music. It is the latest song to be...read more

3
NICOLAS shares acid-tinged single 'BELIEVE IN YOURSELF'

MUMBAI: ‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’ is the latest single from hotly-tipped French producer and artist NICOLAS, out via Headroom Records on 10th March. The...read more

4
Nora En Pure Marks First Release Of 2023 With Indulgence

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the year, following her last original Altered Destiny, Swiss-South African deep house maverick Nora En Pure...read more

5
The 2.0 version of Tanishk is definitely winning hearts

MUMBAI: Recently, singer composer Tanishk left the fans awestruck with an ear pleasing track ‘Taare’ in collaboration with T-Series. With the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games