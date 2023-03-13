“The top 24 performances videos are out now it’s time for the 4 super winners to be announced by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music. NEXA has been the cornerstone for identifying and promoting up-and-coming artists. The top 24 finalists have shared their music with the world and audiences have loved each track immensely. With so close competition between the artists, audiences are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Top 4 Finalist.

Spearheaded by the music maestro A. R. Rahman, the headliner includes Shor Police, Monica Dogra, Mickey McCleary, and Uday Benegal. A. R. Rahman selected the Top 24 contestants from over 2400+ entries received.. Out of the 24, the top 4 have been shortlisted and will be declared as the Super Winners of Season 2 by A. R. Rahman. Each of these top 4 will get a chance to make an additional new original English music video the songs for which will be composed by world-renowned music producer and composer, Mickey McCleary.

This year, under the guidance of Qyuki Digital Media, 24 original audios were curated, recorded, and made into a performance video for the Top 24 participants as part of NEXA Music Season 2'.These audios were chosen based on their musical depth, creative execution, and potential tarnish as professional musicians. The performance video for the Top 24 audios is now available on NEXA Music. The NEXA Top 4 winners will be the de facto brand custodians for the season.

It’s heartbreaking to take someone off, says A.R. Rahman, “You want to give it to all 50-60 but you can't, it's heartbreaking to take somebody off. You think to yourself, why can’t we keep them all but when you weigh out characteristics, when something sticks out and has its own personality that's very good, and they have musicality and that they are being themself and not pretending to be someone else. It's fascinating to watch them achieve these things because they have set high standards for themselves and are learning how to present them. These kids are so aware and so good I think everybody is a winner.

Juhi Mehta, COO of Qyuki Digital Media commented, “Indie music has a new champion with Nexa Music. The property's commitment to discovering and promoting emerging English-language artists is refreshing and much-needed in today's music industry. With a diverse range of talent and a focus on quality, Nexa Music is poised to make a major impact in the world of independent music .”