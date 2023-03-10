RadioandMusic
News |  10 Mar 2023 15:33 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas "My love for India extends to its music and collaborating with King on his massive hit, 'Maan Meri Jaan', is an honour”

MUMBAI: India’s breakout pop star King has collaborated with US pop icon Nick Jonas for “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” – breathing new life into King’s record-breaking viral hit of the same name, released under Warner Music India.

Coming through as a romantic pop ballad, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” fuses moody, low-key pop synths with invigorating drum machines and traditional Indian instruments for a high-class offering from two of the biggest names in the global pop market.

The original release of “Maan Meri Jaan” has experienced a meteoric rise to prominence which show no signs of slowing down, reaching unprecedented heights in the Indian music scene. King’s unstoppable and disruptive success with "Maan Meri Jaan" (from King’s third studio album Champagne Talk) has made history as the first non-Bollywood Indian Pop song to break into the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs Chart, where “Maan Meri Jaan” has sat for 96 consecutive days and peaked at #25 – alongside global presence across Spotify’s Daily Viral Charts, including the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Hong Kong and UAE.

Originally writing the uplifting, passionate lyrics by himself, King’s “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” is now elevated by a brand-new English verse and chorus from Nick Jonas, co-written by Jonas alongside Natania Lalwani, David Arkwright and Miranda Glory.

In keeping with the original “Maan Meri Jaan” and Jonas’ respect for the Indian music scene, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” also hears Nick Jonas excitingly lay down a few lyrics in Hindi - soaring across the production in seamless harmony with King’s powerful tones for a natural finish.

King made the following statement about the collaboration: “Bringing ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ to the world with Nick has been an exciting journey. We can’t wait for fans to hear how the blending of our styles has come to life.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas said the following: “My love for India extends to its music and collaborating with King on his massive hit, ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, is an honor.”

Jonas’ involvement on “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” follows on from the latest Jonas Brothers single “Wings” – lifted from the trio’s upcoming new album The Album (due out May 12th), the viral “Wings” music video sees Hollywood sensation and The White Lotus actor Haley Lu Richardson in a starring role.

In what is sure to be one of the most exciting pop collabs of the year, Nick Jonas adds a heightened sense of allure and charm to this gripping crossover banger by India’s most disruptive rising star - stay tuned for the official “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” music video, soon to come and starring both King and Nick Jonas.

