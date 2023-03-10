RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Mar 2023 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Top 5 Contemporary Love Songs that are Perfect for Your Date Playlist

MUMBAI: Love has always been a universal language, and contemporary love songs have become the voice of the current generation. They speak of passion, intimacy, and all the emotions that come with being in love. Whether you're on a first date or celebrating your anniversary, these songs are sure to set the perfect mood. So, get ready to add these top 5 contemporary love songs to your date playlist.

"Malang Sajna" by Sachet and Parampara Tandon

A vibrant love song, "Malang Sajna" is a must-have for any modern-day love song playlist. Sachet and Parampara Tandon's voices blend beautifully, creating a soothing and unforgettable experience.

"Gham Khushiyan" by Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh

The perfect blend of the melody with Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh's voices evoke romance in the song. "Gham Khushiyan" expresses the highs and lows of being in love. Their melodious voices are complemented by the beautiful composition of Rohanpreet Singh.

"Subah Ko" by Raghav Chaitanya

A dreamy and soothing ballad, "Subah Ko" is a love song that speaks of the beauty of being with the person you love. Raghav Chaitanya's melodious voice and simple yet enchanting composition make this song a must-have for any date playlist.

"Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho" by Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik's soulful voice and the calm melody of "Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho" make it a contemporary love song that truly resonates with the current generation. The song speaks to the intensity of love and the desire to be with that special someone.

"Taare" by Tanishk Bagchi

"Taare" is a beautiful love song that expresses the sentiment of doing anything for the one you love. Tanishk Bagchi's melodious voice along with his enchanting music and heart-touching lyrics make this song a perfect addition to any date playlist.

These top 5 contemporary love songs presented are just a few examples of the many beautiful songs that have become the voice of this generation. With their soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, they're sure to create a romantic atmosphere for your date.

Tags
Sachet Tandn Parampara Tandon music Songs
Related news
 | 10 Mar 2023

Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App

MUMBAI: Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand new standalone app designed specifically for classical music.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2023

Toronto’s Alt-Rockers The Drifts Explore Tumultuous Love with "Breaking Every Bone"

MUMBAI: If you’ve ever really lived, then at some point you’ve had one of those wildly tumultuous relationships where you can’t live with ’em, can’t live without ’em.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2023

"Jahaan Pe Dil Hain" by Kanishk Seth is a definite addition to your road trip playlist

MUMBAI: Kanishk Seth, the talented singer, producer and composer, has announced the release of his latest pop song, "Jahaan Pe DilHai," exclusively through the music label VYRL Originals. The song is about travelling with your friends and exploring the world. Watch the song-

read more
 | 10 Mar 2023

Music Composer of the iconic song 'Thoda Thoda Pyar' Nilesh Ahuja, returns with 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai,' in association with Saregama Music and Dharma 2.0

MUMBAI: 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai,' the latest song, which is composed by Nilesh Ahuja, with lyrics by Renowned Lyrics Writer Kumaar and the melodic voice of Javed Ali in association with Dharma 2.0 and Saregama Music. The song is produced by Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra.

read more
 | 10 Mar 2023

#HGStreet, India’s Premier Culture & Lifestyle Festival is in Mumbai with a bang!

MUMBAI: Showcasing India’s burgeoning cultures and creative disciplines, Homegrown’s 2nd edition of #HGStreet Festival is back in Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus launches ‘Hot Seat’, an all-new talk show with RJ Shardul featuring individuals with unconventional stories

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more

IVM Podcasts survey says 60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast

MUMBAI: In a survey dread more

Red FM Collaborates with ACKO to #WelcomeChange in Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

"Differentiation" is the aim we have set for ourselves: Siddharth Kasyap on SK Music Works

Multi - talented musician cum Entrepreneur Siddharth Kasyap has marked a remarkable place with SKread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Guru Randhawa's new lyrical animated song ‘Mountain Peak’ produced by Bhushan Kumar is set to fascinate the listeners. Song out now!

MUMBAI: After giving back to back recent hits, Guru Randhawa releases a new single, ‘Mountain Peak’, a lyrical animated music video produced by...read more

2
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App

MUMBAI: Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical...read more

3
Amitabh S Verma releases new song 'Awalla'

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of Awalla, Amitabh S Verma recently released his next song called Khelo Shyam Sang Hori on the occasion of Holi....read more

4
Top 5 Contemporary Love Songs that are Perfect for Your Date Playlist

MUMBAI: Love has always been a universal language, and contemporary love songs have become the voice of the current generation. They speak of passion...read more

5
#HGStreet, India’s Premier Culture & Lifestyle Festival is in Mumbai with a bang!

MUMBAI: Showcasing India’s burgeoning cultures and creative disciplines, Homegrown’s 2nd edition of #HGStreet Festival is back in Mumbai. An...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games