News |  10 Mar 2023 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

Music Composer of the iconic song 'Thoda Thoda Pyar' Nilesh Ahuja, returns with 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai,' in association with Saregama Music and Dharma 2.0

MUMBAI: 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai,' the latest song, which is composed by Nilesh Ahuja, with lyrics by Renowned Lyrics Writer Kumaar and the melodic voice of Javed Ali in association with Dharma 2.0 and Saregama Music. The song is produced by Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra.

The music video features actors such as Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah. The music video is currently trending on YouTube.

Sharing his experience, the music composer Nilesh Ahuja acknowledged that, "Firstly, I am glad for the wonderful association with Dharma Productions and Saregama Music. This song was filmed in Munnar, Kerala, which is one of my favourite places As i Love Mountains and it has been one my First Place to Travel Solo. Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah has performed very Well and i Loved Their Chemistry . With this song, I attempted to incorporate Western music with Indian rhythms and experimented with the fusion of instruments such as flutes, electric guitars, and other modern instruments. The audience will also notice the 90s feel that I tried to maintain throughout the song, which has worked very well, and I am pleased that the song has been trending on YouTube since its release day."

Thanking the fans and listeners for their support, Nilesh added, "I’m very grateful to all the fans and listeners for showering their love for this track and supporting our team in huge numbers." "I hope to have more hits with Saregama Music and Dharma Productions just like this song."

In an interview, the lead actors of the music video, Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah, expressed their year-long wait for the song and revealed the fun part of shooting at tea plantations in Kerala.

The music video's link is provided below; listen to this pleasing song if you haven’t already.

