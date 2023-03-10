RadioandMusic
News |  10 Mar 2023 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa's new lyrical animated song ‘Mountain Peak’ produced by Bhushan Kumar is set to fascinate the listeners. Song out now!

MUMBAI: After giving back to back recent hits, Guru Randhawa releases a new single, ‘Mountain Peak’, a lyrical animated music video produced by Bhushan Kumar and presented by T-Series. The song that sets the vibe right for a long drive with its deep lyrics and captivating music, is not only sung by Guru, but he has also composed and written the lyrics for it, while the music production is done by Sanjoy. The new animated video shows a stunning visual journey that perfectly captures the insight of the song featuring breath-taking landscapes and stunning imagery that beautifully complements the heartfelt music.

It is no hidden fact that Guru keeps surprising the fans by offering something new in each song. The singer-composer recently released the music video of ‘Moon Rise’ from his album ‘Man of the Moon’, the audio of which went viral even before the release of the full version. And now with him taking the lyrical animation route, ‘Mountain Peak’ is sure to top the charts.

Guru Randhawa says, "I am thrilled to be releasing a lyrical animated video for 'Mountain Peak.' The song has heartfelt lyrics with catchy beats, so I can't wait to see how the audience reacts to it! I wanted the song to have subtle yet stunning visuals, which the creators of the video have successfully achieved, and I hope the viewers will appreciate it."

The video for "Mountain Peak" is an artistic masterpiece that brings the song's message of heartbreak and longing. This song is a perfect fit for your travel playlist as it perfectly captures the spirit of wanderlust and will leave fans mesmerized. If you haven't watched it yet, make sure to check out ‘Mountain Peak’ by Guru Randhawa, which is sure to quickly climb up on the charts.

T-Series Presents "Mountain Peak" sung, composed and written by Guru Randhawa, while the music production is done by Sanjoy. The animated lyric video of "Mountain Peak" is now out on T-Series' official YouTube Channel!_

