Hungama hands the mic over to the ‘Women Game Changers 2022’ with the launch of a podcast series recounting their journey to success

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, earmarked the occasion of International Women’s Day with the launch of its initiative ‘Women Game Changers’ in 2022. With the objective to create and curate an advisory panel of representatives from various segments of entertainment, the women chosen every year are propellers of change and lead by example. Coming back this year with a renewed spirit, to celebrate and encourage diversity with the hope of seeing more women breaking barriers and glass ceilings in the entertainment space, Hungama launches a brand new podcast series. The podcast is a deep-dive series with the ‘Women Game Changers 2022’ who share their success stories on a candid note that is a reflection of their journey to the path of success.

Carving a niche for themselves in a fiercely competitive environment, the platform was envisioned with a commitment to create a more inclusive environment in which women are encouraged, amplified and celebrated to inspire the next generations of professionals. Bridging the gap that comes with the lack of representation of women in leadership roles, the initiative is a stepping stone towards an actionable change. The Women Game Changers 2022 that included strong women like Rashi Chandra, Salone Sehgal, Saumya Iyer, Hiral Viradia, Kamakshi Khanna, Priya Saraiya, Dolly Rateshwar, Aabha Hanjura, Tess Joseph, Sukriti - Prakriti Kakkar and Deane Sequeira through their personal accounts will set to inspire women across the horizon in the latest podcast series.

Speaking about the initiative, Neeraj Roy, Founder & MD of Hungama Digital Media said, "At Hungama, we remain committed in our quest to create and expand our repertoire of game changers who serve as an inspiration to many and encourage a new generation of women to continue powering the cycle of change. With the launch of our new podcast, we hope that women are able to gather the confidence to chase after their dreams, growth, goals and aspirations. We look forward to fostering a community where women grow and cheer each other on their own individual journeys in a collective spirit.”

On 1st April 2023, Hungama will unveil the list of Women Game Changers for the year 2023 who are breaking the glass ceilings and building legacies in the entertainment sector across the categories of cinema, music and gaming.

If you think you can be the next Women Game Changers, Login to: https://womengamechangers.bollywoodhungama.com/