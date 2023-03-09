Chintan Rachchh from Class recites a poetry for his on-screen love

MUMBAI: Netflix's Class has been one of the top trending shows on OTT and they even announced Season 2 recently. Season 1 of the series follows the journey of students at Hampton High, an elite school in Delhi and their dynamics when three scholarship students, from the other side of the track join the school. Actor Chintan Rachchh made his acting debut in this highly acclaimed web series directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. He plays the role of one of the outcasts in the show- Faruq. Chintan who is also a poetry enthusiast in real life, released a new poetry on his page for the show, in collaboration with Netflix. The poetry termed Faasla encapsulates the journey and love shared between the two male characters Faruq and Dhruv.
Netflix shared the video with the caption, "Kirdaar aap jaante hain, ab unke faaslon ko jaaniye, Chintan Rachchh ki zubaani! "
Talking about his writing and love for poetry, Chintan shared, "I started writing when I was in class 11. I saw Udaan by Anurag Kashyap and as any boy who gets influenced by movies he sees - I got influenced by the protagonist and started writing full-fledged. I was a science student studying PCM, stuck with thoughts, so I took a rough paper and started writing. I actually had my own open mic company which just organized open mics - it was called Xpressions - this was back in Rajkot; we did a few events then I moved to Bombay to pursue my dreams. I am happy to see Faasla receiving such a great response."
Bodhitree Multimedia Limited, in association with Future East, produces the series and is helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia.
