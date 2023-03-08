R CITY marks this Women’s Day with elaborate and captivating celebrations that will take place from 8th March to 12th March

MUMBAI: Women have been an integral part of our lives and are the real architects of our society with immense contribution in different walks of life. They have made unique accomplishments across all fields and hence March 8th is dedicated to celebrate, acknowledge and cherish their unique achievements across different spheres. Mumbai’s iconic lifestyle destination, R CITY plans to leave no stone unturned to celebrate the true spirit of womanhood by organizing the Women’s Day Fest from 8th to 12th March at the mall. R CITY has curated special events and fun activities for the ladies and has taken this opportunity to bring a smile on the face of women shoppers.

To celebrate the true essence of this momentous occasion, the mall is providing exclusive offers for women shoppers to pamper themselves throughout the week. With a view to provide an exciting shopping experience for female patrons, women can avail a 10% cashback on shopping for INR 10,000 and above. The mall is also offering special beauty services curated by leading beauty brands at the mall such as complimentary reflexology, hair and skin sessions at Enrich, free makeover sessions at Plum and free makeovers at Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle.

The mall has also arranged Bazaarific, a one-of-a-kind flea market for women from 10th to 12th March, which will see exciting pop-up stalls, live music sessions, workshops and many more activities organized for female shoppers, to let them indulge in retail therapy coupled with sweet surprises & offers.

Event : Women’s Day Fest

Venue : R CITY, Ghatkopar (W)

Date : 8th March to 12th March

About R CITY : Since 2009, R CITY Mall, the flagship retail venture of Runwal Developers Pvt. Ltd. has been welcoming visitors as Mumbai’s biggest shopping and leisure destination. Nestled in the heart of the central suburbs, it extends across 1.2 million square feet of retail space, home to 300+ Indian and international brands across fashion, food, beverage and entertainment. The mall boasts a 24,000 sq. ft. courtyard - the perfect venue for city-level events like musical gigs, stand-up performances, food fests and more. It’s also the largest recreation hub of the city with over 9 entertainment centers including India’s first and largest indoor theme park - Kidzania and many more new- age experiential brands in entertainment and leisure along with 14 anchor brands to lend visitors a truly international shopping experience. R CITY has the first and only in-mall format of IKEA in India spanning across 72,000 sq ft. With the best in- shopping, entertainment & food, R CITY provides an engaging and fascinating experience to its shoppers and visitors.