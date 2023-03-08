IPRS’s #UnleashHERMUSIC campaign on International Women’s Day

MUMBAI: As a spinoff of the HERMUSIC initiative, IPRS launched its #UnleashHERMUSIC campaign on International Women’s Day this year. The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) is a music copyright society representing over 10,000 authors, composers, and music publishers as its members. Despite an increase in female creators and women behind the scene in the music industry, there is still a long way to go. Women have traditionally been under-represented in areas related to music creation, production, and as business leaders in the music industry. With this initiative, we aim to start a dialogue that will lead to the long-awaited transformation and pave the path for those deserving to join the industry. #UnleashHERMUSIC will be the platform for many in the industry to share their inspiring journey of overcoming the odds and how to be the changemaker. #UnleashHERMUSIC strives to inspire millions to pursue their passion and unleash themselves from the limitations that limit their dreams.

Taking the #UnleashHERMUSIC initiative ahead, the IPRS will conduct a nationwide survey to decode the obstacles limiting the participation of women in the music industry.

Renowned personalities from the industry like Srushti Tawde, Mercy Tetseo from The Tetseo Sisters, Pooja Gyanani, lyricist Saaveri Varma, Anwessha Avani, Joshi Vinita Chatterjee, Rajyalakshmu Kousalya, Gauri Yadwadkar, and prominent lawyer Priyanka Khimani, have come together to express their experience and inspiring many through their learnings.

Renowned singer, lyricist and IPRS Committee Member Ms. Priya Saraiya ""As a creator, one thing which always bothered me was lack of belief and confidence from the producers and directors that a woman can write songs from a male point of view as most of our film songs are from the male lead's perspective. Gender shouldn't matter. The judgment should be based on talent. With so much music created every day, efforts to highlight genuine talent are much needed. No potential talent should be denied the opportunity due to our preconceived notions.”

Lyricist Saveeri Verma said, “I'd want to share something with those female creators who want to enter and build a reputation in the music industry but are hesitant to do so for one reason or another: I've been there before. My hardest battle was with myself and my self-confidence. I had to convince myself that I am a superb songwriter. This faith I had in myself aided me on my path. Currently, I get a lot of DMs from boys and girls wondering how they may become amazing lyricists. It's not that difficult in this day and age of social media as you have a platform to promote your production and creations and connect with other creators. Therefore, I would advise you to take a step forward toward your dream and not be scared.”

IPRS is India’s only Copyright Society registered under the Copyright Act, of 1957, and counts nearly 10,000 of India’s best-known authors, composers, and music publishers as its members. IPRS is authorized under the Copyright Act, 1957 to carry on the business and granting of licenses in respect of literary works and musical works assigned to it by its members as well as collect and distribute authors’ statutory royalties, for the exploitation of these works either by way of live performances and/or sound recordings through any medium except when exhibited as a part of a cinematograph film shown in a cinema hall.