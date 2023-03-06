XG Become First Female Japanese Artists and the First Japanese Group to chart in the US Radio Top 40!

MUMBAI: XG released their 3rd single "SHOOTING STAR" on Wednesday, January 25th. and have been active across Global media in the US, South America, South East Asia, and South Korea.
Recently, both "SHOOTING STAR" and "LEFT RIGHT" charted in the Spotify Viral Top 100 in 46 regions including the US, the UK, Japan, and South Korea as well as the wider global chart - An unprecedented achievement for a Japanese artist.
Today, on Monday 6th March, XG entered the "Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart" the most authoritative radio chart in the US. Placing at number 40 alongside artists such as MILEY CYRUS, TAYLOR SWIFT, BEYONCE, LADY GAGA and LIZZO. While JOJI was the first Japanese artist to make the list, XG are the first female Japanese artists to enter the top 40, as well as the first Japanese group.
XG's momentum is growing steadily in the U.S. and their phenomenal success looks set to continue.
Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart
http://www.mediabase.com/mmrweb/fmqb/charts.asp?SHOWYEAR=N
XG
3rd Single 'SHOOTING STAR
2023.01.25 Wed
DIGITAL/CD BOX
Tracklist:
1. SHOOTING STAR
2. left right
Streaming/Download
https://XG.lnk.to/_SHOOTING_STAR
