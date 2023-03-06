RadioandMusic
News |  06 Mar 2023 14:27 |  By RnMTeam

Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana pay a tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji

MUMBAI: The Sound Space along with their students will come together and pay a special tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is called the ‘Nightingale Of India’. Titled ‘Divya- An Ode to Lata Mangeshkar’ the show brings together a lineup of popular songs with great pomp and grandeur, bringing to life a fusion of ideas and celebrates a momentous occasion by coming together to remember this legendary singer.

The event will be an Ode to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar by The Students of The Sound Space. Over 150 Students of age 3.5 years onwards from various classes, Schools and NGOs across Mumbai, learning Indian Music under the aegis of The Sound Space will partake in an enthralling rendition of music that has been embraced by them, through 3 months of intensive training.  Instruments like the flute, keyboard, tabla, cajon, dholak, pakhawaj will be played by these children during the performances.The event will showcase how each child is binded by the love of music and the team thought that this could be an excellent opportunity to give a tribute to Lata ji who is been such an inspiration for everyone. Children will sing a few of Lataji’s famous songs such as ‘Tujse Naraz, Chanda hai tu ,Oh paalanhaare, Lukka chuppi and many more.

