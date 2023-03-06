Holi Special by Hema Malini and Legendary Bhajan Ratan Kavi Narayan Agrawal

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Hema Malini has lent her voice to a bhajan and a mantra written by legendary bhajan ratan Kavi Narayan Agrawal titled “Shyam Rang Mein” and “Achutam Keshavam” dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna for the festival of Holi.
Click here to listen to Shyam Rang Mein-
Click here to listen to Achutam Keshavam- https://youtu.be/
Addressing her fans, Hema Malini opened up on the songs: “Radhe Radhe! I wish you all a very happy Holi. On the occasion of Holi I have sung two songs, which are written by Kavi Narayan Agrawal and music by Vivek Prakash. I am more than happy to sing these two beautiful songs. Once again Happy Holi and please be safe” further adding “I am very happy that for the first time we have released a song in the temple of Shri Radha Raman and dedicated the song to the almighty. May God be with us!
Informing about the songs, Kavi Narayan Agrawal said: “Jai Shri Krishna and Radhe Radhe and I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This Holi is very special for me because I have written two bhajans which are sung by Hema Ji. I hope you’ll like this rendition. It is a Holi special song. Stay safe!” further adding “It was my wish to release the bhajans at Shri Radha Raman Mandir in Vrindavan, I am so thankful to Hema ji that she respected my wish and we released the bhajans there”
MUMBAI: In a survey dread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more
MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more
MUMBAI: India-based Musical Theatre composer, lyricist and performer 'Jhansi' aka Tanvi Rajgarhia is challenging traditional Indian beliefs and...read more
MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when you can already feel the breeze around you is filled with vibrant colors, happy faces grooving to spectacular...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s largest digital entertainment company, is going bigger with one of its most popular IPs, Hungama Spotlight, a show that has...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Playback Singer, Music Producer, Composer Suryansh known for the films like Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi and many more is back with...read more
MUMBAI: If you really wish to enjoy the colourful festival, it is imperative that you lend your ears to Holi Mein Bawaal. DJ Sheizwood, Vishal...read more