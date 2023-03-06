Holi Special by Hema Malini and Legendary Bhajan Ratan Kavi Narayan Agrawal

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Hema Malini has lent her voice to a bhajan and a mantra written by legendary bhajan ratan Kavi Narayan Agrawal titled “Shyam Rang Mein” and “Achutam Keshavam” dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna for the festival of Holi.

Addressing her fans, Hema Malini opened up on the songs: “Radhe Radhe! I wish you all a very happy Holi. On the occasion of Holi I have sung two songs, which are written by Kavi Narayan Agrawal and music by Vivek Prakash. I am more than happy to sing these two beautiful songs. Once again Happy Holi and please be safe” further adding “I am very happy that for the first time we have released a song in the temple of Shri Radha Raman and dedicated the song to the almighty. May God be with us!

Informing about the songs, Kavi Narayan Agrawal said: “Jai Shri Krishna and Radhe Radhe and I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This Holi is very special for me because I have written two bhajans which are sung by Hema Ji. I hope you’ll like this rendition. It is a Holi special song. Stay safe!” further adding “It was my wish to release the bhajans at Shri Radha Raman Mandir in Vrindavan, I am so thankful to Hema ji that she respected my wish and we released the bhajans there”